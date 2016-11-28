14,000-acre former Peabody Energy hunting ranch on the market

— A 14,000-acre Routt County property that for years served as Peabody Energy's corporate hunting retreat is now on the market as a handful of smaller ranches.

Real estate development company Todd Interests of Dallas purchased the land in December 2015 for $12.2 million, just as Peabody stock values were dropping and the company was in a rush to liquidate non-core assets, according to Patrick Todd, vice president of Todd Interests.

“They were highly motivated to sell by year’s end,” Todd said.

This summer, Todd Interests got to work repackaging the expansive property as six smaller ranches, each comprised of 2,000 acres or more.

“We thought there’s probably six people out there that would love their own 2,000 acres,” Todd said.

The property is located off Routt County Road 53 south of Hayden and about 30 minutes from Steamboat Springs.

“We love the proximity,” said Todd, who noted that from Dallas, he could hop on a plane and be at the ranch within three hours, quicker than he could access many ranches in Texas.

The Williams Fork tributary of the Colorado River runs through the property, as do several smaller streams, springs and artisanal wells.

Two of the six ranches, named the Bear View Ranch and Green Ranch, are currently on the market, though all the property is potentially available for sale now or in the future, Todd said.

The 2,900-acre Bear View Ranch is being offered for $5.1 million while the 2,000-acre Green Ranch is offered at $4 million.

Both properties are listed by broker Dax Hayden of Hayden Outdoors, a ranch and farm property brokerage with offices in Windsor and in other states.

Hayden said many people who purchase ranches think they want to be out in the country, but there’s value in being relatively close to town, which these ranches are.

Hayden said a resident elk herd on the property is also a selling point.

“It’s amazing habitat for elk,” Hayden said.

Todd said the property is a hunter’s paradise, and on a recent trip there during the state's second rifle season, he remembers seeing a herd of 300 elk.

“It’s really for the avid outdoorsman who wants to hunt,” Todd said.

Todd said Peabody previously worked with Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Ranching for Wildlife program, which allows hunters to access private land in exchange for landowners getting an extended hunting season.

Hunters were highly successful in the region, which is rich in wildlife, Todd said.

More information and additional photos of the ranches currently for sale are available at haydenoutdoors.com.

