Thoughtful Parenting: Behavior problems have varied causes

What can you do if your child is struggling with a behavior or mood problem? The starting place in helping them is to determine whether the problem is simply a normal adjustment reaction to a stressful situation. Many behavior and mood problems work themselves out with time and support. Talk to your child about the stress they are experiencing to gain a deeper understanding of the problem.

Thoughtful Parenting: Youth Services This weekly column about parenting issues is written by area youth-serving professionals. It publishes on Mondays in the Steamboat Today. Read more columns here.

Another important consideration is to rule out the possibility that danger or trauma (either now or in their past) is causing the problem. Children who are coping with trauma are not able to function with calm moods and high levels of concentration at school. They feel at the mercy of their “fight or flight” response, which floods the body with adrenaline, cortisol and other stress hormones. Some children who have been diagnosed with childhood disorders, such as ADHD, Oppositional Defiant Disorder or Anxiety Disorder, may, in fact, be coping with unresolved trauma. If you think your child is reacting to past or present trauma, talk with a counselor for help.



Once assured that trauma is not the cause of a child’s behavioral problems, we can try some solution-focused behavioral strategies to help a struggling child. Children who are misbehaving are not trying to give us a hard time; they are simply having a hard time. As you talk about the problem with your child, try to tune in to what he or she is feeling. Ask your child if he or she has ideas that would help things get better, and describe the behaviors you want to see. Avoid general statements such as, “Be good, be nice,” and be clear about what their behavior would look like and sound like when meeting your expectations. When you notice a new and improved behavior, reinforce it. If praise doesn’t go over well, try giving choices for rewards and privileges.



Behavior specialists believe you can improve behavior by 80 percent by pointing out what a child is doing correctly. Try to notice the times your child is behaving positively.



What if you’ve tried this approach and it isn’t helping? There is another step you can take. It involves digging deeper and examining your own attachment patterns. Attachment is formed during the first few years of life and is based on how our parents or caregivers responded to us, particularly in times of distress. Patterns of relating were formed and go on to influence the way we feel and act in all of our relationships. How does this self exploration change our children’s behavior? The answer is that, in the absence of this type of reflection, history often repeats itself.



When we become parents, we carry within our nervous systems the memories of difficult emotional experiences from our childhood, such as rejection, shame, and fear. These memories may not be at a conscious level, but live in the knee jerk reactions we have when angry or afraud. They may be causing us to pass down to our children a pattern of relating that does not match our intention. When we don’t examine our own attachment story, we may pass down a similar painful legacy to the one we endured.

The good news is, even if you did not win the jackpot of an ideal childhood, you can still build a bridge back to a more secure attachment style for yourself and your child. If things are not going well for you or your child, and other strategies are not helping, put your own oxygen mask on first. Get support in making sense of your own attachment story, and free yourself from limiting patterns of behaving and relating.



You can learn more about how to do this in the book by Daniel Siegel, M.D. and Mary Hartzell, M.Ed titled, “Parenting from the Inside Out, How a Deeper Self Understanding Can Help You Raise Children Who Thrive.”



Alison Hobson, LCSW, is a counselor at Strawberry Park Elementary School and has a private therapy practice working with children, adolescents, adults and families. She runs support groups for children and parents. Find her at Roger Reynolds & Associates, 970-879-5520, or at steamboatcounseling.com.

Padres, Primero Póngase Su Propia Mascara De Oxigeno Antes De Ayudar A Su Hijo

¿Qué puede hacer si su hijo está luchando con problemas de comportamiento o estados de ánimo? El punto de partida para ayudarlos es determinar si el problema es una reacción normal de adaptación a una situación estresante. Muchos problemas de comportamiento y estados de ánimo se solucionan solos con tiempo y apoyo. Hable con su hijo acerca del estrés por el que está pasando y obtenga un entendimiento más profundo del problema.

Otra consideración importante es descartar la posibilidad de que algún peligro o trauma (ya sea de ahora o en el pasado) esté causando el problema. Niños que están viviendo un trauma no son capaces de funcionar en calma o de tener niveles altos de concentración en la escuela. Ellos se sienten a la misericordia de su respuesta a ”lucha o vuelo”. Lo que navega por el cuerpo con adrenalina, cortisol y otras hormonas de estrés. Algunos niños que han sido diagnosticados con algún desorden de infancia tales como ADHD (TDAH- Trastorno por el Déficit de Atención/Hiperactividad), Trastorno de Oposición Desafiante, o Trastorno de Ansiedad. Puede deberse al hecho de estar enfrentando un trauma aun no resuelto. Si usted piensa que su hijo está reaccionando a un trauma pasado o actual, pida ayuda a su consejero.

Una vez se asegure que ese trauma no es la causa de los problemas del comportamiento de su hijo, podemos intentar alguna solución enfocada en estrategias de comportamiento para ayudar a un niño en apuros. Un niño que no se está comportando bien no está tratando de hacernos pasar por un mal momento; ellos simplemente están pasando por un momento difícil. Mientras habla con su hijo del problema trate de sintonizar en como él o ella se están sintiendo. Pregunte a su hijo si tiene alguna idea de cómo mejorar las cosas. Describa los comportamientos que usted desea ver. Evite consejos generales como “sé bueno, sé agradable” y sea conciso acerca de cómo su comportamiento debe ser y exponga cuando cumpliría sus expectativas. Resalte cuando note algún comportamiento nuevo y mejorado. Si los elogios no son bien acogidos, intente ofrecer opciones de recompensas y privilegios.

Los especialistas en comportamiento creen que usted puede mejorar el comportamiento en un 80% simplemente resaltando lo que su hijo hace correctamente. Trate de notar las veces que su hijo se comporta positivamente.

¿Qué pasa si usted ha intentado esta estrategia y no está ayudando? Hay otro paso que usted puede tomar. Consiste en indagar más a fondo y examinar sus propios patrones de apego. El apego es formado los primeros años de vida y se basa en como nuestros padres o las personas que nos cuidaron respondieron a nosotros particularmente en momentos de alta tensión.

Los patrones de relación fueron formados y van a influenciar en el modo que nos sentimos y actuamos en todas nuestras relaciones. ¿Cómo esta auto-exploración puede cambiar el comportamiento de nuestros hijos? Esa es la respuesta, en la ausencia de este tipo de reflexión, la historia se repite a sí misma.

Cuando nos convertimos en padres, cargamos en nuestro sistema nervioso los recuerdos de difíciles experiencias emocionales de nuestra niñez tales como rechazo, humillación y miedos. Estos recuerdos puede que no estén todavía en un nivel de conciencia, pero viven en las reacciones inconscientes cuando estamos molestos o sentimos miedo. Esto puede estar causando que transmitamos a nuestros hijos un patrón de relación que no encaja con nuestras intenciones.

Cuando no examinamos nuestra propia historia de apego, podríamos estar transmitiendo una dolorosa legacía semejante como la que sufrimos nosotros.

Las buenas noticias es que así usted no haya tenido la suerte de tener una infancia ideal, todavía puede construir un puente hacia atrás para asegurar un estilo de apego más seguro para usted y su hijo. Si las cosas no van por buen camino para usted o su hijo y otras estrategias no lo están ayudando. Póngase su propia mascara de oxigeno primero. Busque apoyo en encontrar el sentido de su propia historia de apego y libérese usted mismo de limitar patrones de relaciones y comportamiento.

Usted puede aprender más acerca de cómo hacer esto en el libro de Daniel Siegel, M.D y Mary Hartzell, M.Ed llamado “Parenting From The Inside Out, How A Deeper Self Understanding Can Help You Raise Children Who Thrive” (“Crianza Del Interior Hacia Afuera, Como Un Auto Entendimiento Más Profundo Lo Puede Ayudar A Criar A Niños Que Prosperan”)

Alison Hobson, LCSW, es una consejera de la escuela primaria Strawberry Park, y tiene una práctica privada trabajando con niños, adolescentes, adultos y familias, ella maneja grupos de apoyo para niños y padres. Encuéntrela en Roger Reynolds & associates, (970) 879-5520 o en steamboatcounselling.com