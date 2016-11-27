Government Update for the week of Nov. 28

Moffat County Commissioners meeting
When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday
Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way
Agenda
Due to the holiday and out-of-town meetings, there will be no Board of Moffat County Commissioners meeting for the week of Nov. 29
Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership board meeting
When: 4 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way
Agenda
4 p.m.: Call to order, welcome and introductions — Luke Tucker
4:02 p.m.: Consent agenda
• Approve board meeting minutes for October 2016 — Michelle Balleck
• Present financial reports for October 2016 — Paul Boyd
4:10 p.m.: Committee reports
• Executive — Luke Tucker
• Marketing & Membership — Nadine Daszkiewicz
• Business Services — Eldon Holland
• Workforce Development — Neil Folks
• Nominating — Audrey Anna Masterson
4:30 p.m.: Discussion
• Business Success Center/Small Business Development Center — Michelle Balleck
• Rural Jump-Start Program — Michelle Balleck
• Moffat County Economic Prioritization & Action Workshop — Michelle Balleck
• Small Business Revolution on Main Street — Michelle Balleck
• Moffat County Acts — Luke Tucker
• 2017 funding update — Luke Tucker
• 2017 budget — Luke Tucker
4:50 p.m.: Small business overview, customer feedback and growth opportunities — Sandra Gardner
5:20 p.m.: Additional business
5:25 p.m.: Partner updates and community comments
5:30 p.m.: Adjourn
