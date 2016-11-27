Government Update for the week of Nov. 28

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda

Due to the holiday and out-of-town meetings, there will be no Board of Moffat County Commissioners meeting for the week of Nov. 29

Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership board meeting

When: 4 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda

4 p.m.: Call to order, welcome and introductions — Luke Tucker

4:02 p.m.: Consent agenda

• Approve board meeting minutes for October 2016 — Michelle Balleck

• Present financial reports for October 2016 — Paul Boyd

4:10 p.m.: Committee reports

• Executive — Luke Tucker

• Marketing & Membership — Nadine Daszkiewicz

• Business Services — Eldon Holland

• Workforce Development — Neil Folks

• Nominating — Audrey Anna Masterson

4:30 p.m.: Discussion

• Business Success Center/Small Business Development Center — Michelle Balleck

• Rural Jump-Start Program — Michelle Balleck

• Moffat County Economic Prioritization & Action Workshop — Michelle Balleck

• Small Business Revolution on Main Street — Michelle Balleck

• Moffat County Acts — Luke Tucker

• 2017 funding update — Luke Tucker

• 2017 budget — Luke Tucker

4:50 p.m.: Small business overview, customer feedback and growth opportunities — Sandra Gardner

5:20 p.m.: Additional business

5:25 p.m.: Partner updates and community comments

5:30 p.m.: Adjourn