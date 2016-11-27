Business Buzz: Time management panel planned for January in Craig

The monthly December Lunch and Learn is canceled due to the holidays, and the next panel will continue in January.

“Master Your Schedule: Strategies to Help You Manage Your Time, Set Priorities and Work Efficiently” is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 18 in room 185 at CNCC, 2801 W. Ninth St., Craig.

The panel will include successful local businesspeople who have developed effective methods to manage their time and find work-life balance. Attendees will come away with new strategies to do the same.

RSVPs are not required, and the event is offered free of charge. Participants should take a sack lunch. For more information, call Desiree Moore at 970-824-1135.

The Lunch and Learn events are sponsored by Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership.

Coffee and newspaper takes place Dec. 7

The Craig Daily Press will host its monthly Coffee and a Newspaper at 7 a.m. Dec. 7 at The Memorial Hospital. Michelle Balleck, executive director of the Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership, will be the guest speaker. She will update the community on CMEDP's latest projects. Free coffee and pastries will be served. For more information, call Daily Press Publisher Renee Campbell at 970-875-1788.

TLC Carpet One continues to help returning heroes

Flooring retailer TLC Carpet One Floor & Home continues to support the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers’ Building for America’s Bravest program in its effort to build specially-adapted “smart homes” for catastrophically injured service members.

Building for America’s Bravest was developed with the goal of offering America’s returning heroes the opportunity to live better, more independent lives.

Each “smart home” is built to be energy-efficient, automated and easily accessible, with customized features to suit the needs of the individual recipient. For three years, Carpet One Floor & Home has provided the flooring installation for every “smart home” built, while partner company Mohawk Industries has provided the floors.

“In partnering with Carpet One Floor & Home, we knew that we’d be supported by passionate, local business owners with the knowledge and experience necessary to produce beautiful, quality floors suited to the needs of each individual,” Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, said in a statement. “Their efforts have made a significant difference in the lives of many heroes over the last three years.”

Across the nation, Carpet One Floor & Home stores have come together with other local businesses to help build “smart homes” for catastrophically-injured heroes returning home to their communities. To date, the company has provided the flooring and installation for 26 “smart homes,” with five currently in progress. Together with Mohawk, their 3-year commitment to the construction of “smart homes” will total $2.3 million dollars in contributions.

Learn more about the veterans and service members Tunnel to Towers’ Building for America’s Bravest program supports, and keep up with the latest “smart home” completions, by visiting the Carpet One Cares blog. For more information on Carpet One Floor & Home’s partnership with Tunnel to Towers and its Building for America’s Bravest program, visit CarpetOne.com/our-bravest.

Local office collecting used suits for veterans

The Debbie N. Montgomery Insurance Agency in Craig is participating in the Farmers Insurance “Suits for Soldiers” drive and is seeking gently worn business suits to donate to veterans.

“The suits will then go to Suits for Soldiers, which is a nonprofit operated by The Veteran Education and Transitional (VET) Program, helping military members transition to civilian careers with free resume assistance and business attire,” according to a release on farmers.com.

The local agency, located at 509 Yampa Ave., is accepting business suits for men or women through Nov. 30.

Montgomery said she’s taking part to help out heroes returning to the civilian workforce after their service to the country.

“It’s an amazing thing they’re doing to help the soldiers,” Montgomery said. “They need all the help they can get.”

For more information, call 970-744-6552 or visit 509 Yampa Ave.

Locals Love You More contest underway

The Downtown Business Association launched its Locals Love You More contest Saturday.

The contest is a way for local businesses to appreciate their customers, who save their receipts between Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. For every $250 spent, documented with receipts from participating businesses, shoppers get an entry into a drawing to win one of two $250 Spree Dollar prizes. Spree dollars can be spent at nearly any business in Craig.

This round of the contest includes 50 businesses, the most the contest has ever featured, said Kandee Dilldine, owner of KS Kreations. Businesses can still sign up to participate with a $50 fee.