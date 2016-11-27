Bulldog Sports for the week of Nov. 28, 2016

Monday

None

Tuesday

None

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Thursday

3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Grand Valley at Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Nucla at Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

TBD Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams at Ski Town Classic Tournament in Steamboat Springs

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Soroco at Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Eagle Valley at Lake County High School in Leadville

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

TBD Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams at Ski Town Classic Tournament in Steamboat Springs

TBD Moffat County High School junior varsity wrestling at Olathe

8 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction

8 a.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Crested Butte at Lake County High School in Leadville

9 a.m. Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball at Rangely

12:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Aspen at Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

3 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Lake County High School in Leadville

4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. West Elk at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.

6:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Steamboat Springs Black at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.

Sunday

TBD Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams at Ski Town Classic Tournament in Steamboat Springs

9:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. West Elk at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.

11:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Steamboat Springs Red at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.