Moffat County cheerleaders coming back for more in winter

When you’ve got a lot of energy and excitement going in any sport, the key is to channel it into even bigger things. Fortunately, that’s exactly the specialty of one Moffat County High School team as they carry over from fall into winter.

After a strong debut at the events of autumn, the MCHS cheerleaders will be bringing their powerful pep and pom-poms to a new series of sports as Bulldog athletics stays indoors for the winter.

Moffat County cheer was a vital component of fall football games, including a high-energy Homecoming routine complete with top hats and special choreography to fit the theme “New York, New York,” as well as providing the gateway to any Bulldog gridiron victory with a banner for players to burst through at the beginning of the game.

While football players were sporting pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the group supporting them from the sidelines were doing the same with pom-poms and bows from Northwest Colorado Health and "Cheer for a Cure" sweatshirts from The Embroidery Shoppe.

MCHS cheer also was able to work in time at the varsity volleyball games this fall, and keeping the crowd’s fervor at its utmost will be crucial during home basketball and wrestling events.

Becky Fritz took over the program at the beginning of the school year, her first time as a coach with primarily freshmen and sophomores, many of whom got their start with the Craig Middle School team.

Captains Abigail Hall and Makayla Billings were enthusiastic about the new leadership.

“Miss Fritz is awesome,” Hall said.

The coach is likewise excited to keep the liveliness going from fall to winter.

“We have a lot of new faces, and I’m really excited. It’s gonna be a great year,” Fritz said in September when the spirit squad first took to the football field. “Everything’s been a challenge, but they’ve met it and exceeded it and picked everything up pretty quick.”