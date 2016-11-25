Superfood Tip: Green beans galore

It’s a popular time of year for green beans, which makes it a perfect time to understand their nutritional values.

According to The World’s Healthiest Foods website, “Recent studies have confirmed the presence of lutein, beta-carotene, violaxanthin, and neoxanthin in green beans. In some cases, the presence of these carotenoids in green beans is comparable to their presence in other carotenoid-rich vegetables like carrots and tomatoes. The only reason we don't see these carotenoids is because of the concentrated chlorophyll content of green beans and the amazing shades of green that it provides.”

Most nutritionists recommend using fresh green beans, rather than out of a can, to get the most out nutrition.