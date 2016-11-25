On the record for Nov. 25

On the record

Craig Police Department

Saturday, Nov. 19

In the 300 block of Lincoln Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.

In the 3000 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of an injured animal.

In the 1800 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.

In the 400 block of East Forth Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.

On the corner of East Forth Street and Rose Street, officers responded to a report of an injured animal.

In the 500 block of First Avenue West, officers responded to a report of an injured animal.

In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a theft.

In the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a crash.

In the 3000 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a weapons violation.

In the 600 block of Industrial Avenue, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.

In the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of harassment.

In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a theft.

In the 500 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.

In the 400 block of East Forth Street, officers responded to two reports of suspicious persons.

In the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief.

Sunday, Nov. 20

In the 400 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance.

In the 1700 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.

In the 600 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of harassment.

In the 3000 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.

On the corner of West Sixth Street and Breeze Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.

In the 700 block of Finley Lane, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.

In the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of vandalism.

In the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a weapons violation.

In the 1500 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of drugs violation.

In the 400 block of East Forth Street, officers responded to a report of drugs violation.

Monday, Nov. 21

At the Moffat County Court House, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief.

At the Bank of the San Juans, officers responded to a report of a car crash.

In the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of a theft.

In the 400 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of vandalism.

At Cedar Point Trailer Park, officers responded to a report of trespass.

In the 400 block of East Forth Street, officers responded to two reports of transport.

At the Public Safety Center, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

In the 600 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance.

In the 1000 block of Taylor Street, officers responded to a report of harassment.

In the 400 block of East Forth Street, officers responded to reports of a threat.

In the 800 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of a sex crime.

In the 400 block of East Forth Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence.

Near West Ninth Street and Stout Street, officers responded to a report of an injured animal.

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday Nov. 22

Ryan Michael Bailey, 28, of Craig was booked into Moffat County Jail on charged for alleged third degree assault.

Charles F. Barrios, 37, of Craig was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged domestic violence, false imprisonment and harassment.

Cody Lee Custer, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged menacing assault with a gun, violation of a restraining order, violation of bail bonds, criminal attempt and second degree assault.

Ose Alejandro Soto-Garcia, 30, of Craig was booked into Moffat County Jail on an immigration customs enforcement hold.

Matthew James Manning, 21, of Craig was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon.

Elvin Eugene Newton III, a transient was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged domestic violence, harassment and violation of a restraining order.

Trever Lane Ormsbee, 24, of Craig was booked into Moffat County on charges of violation of bond conditions.

James Frederick Tomberlin, 50, of Denver was booked into Moffat County Jail on traffic violations and alleged driving under the influence.

Matthew Wayne Ross 30, a transient was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged driving under the influence and possession of illegal substances.