From Pipi’s Pasture: Signs of winter

As I sit at the dining room table this morning I can see a little bit of snow on Pipi’s Pasture. There are water puddles, too, in the usual places where we find them following rains that put down measurable precipitation. The storm reminds me of one of those days in March when we’re into calving season. However, the first of December is just around the corner. Time has passed with the blink of an eye.

These are some of the things that I’m noticing about the season as it changes from fall to winter.

• Ten crab apples, resembling Christmas ornaments, hang onto the bare branches of the tree

that stands right outside our dining room window.

• A cow stands across the corral fence from her calf, a sign of the across-the-fence weaning here



at Pipi’s Pasture and one of the last big chores of late fall.

• Propane trucks run up and down the highway, and pickup trucks haul loads of wood.

• There is the “smell” of burning wood in the air as people crank up their stoves.

• Everyone’s talking about the dry fall and wondering where the elk were during the hunting

seasons.

• The pansies are still blooming.

• There have been reports that the ground hogs have come back out, and I smelled a skunk

when I fed the cats a few mornings ago.

• Several deer are spending their nights in the yard, and a couple of mornings ago they got into

the hay yard.

• One thing about the soon-to-come cold weather — the flies won’t be so plentiful; they have



been driving us crazy!

• Some ranchers are spreading fertilizer on their hay meadows.

• Hoses, used for filling stock tanks, are drained and wound up on the fence posts each evening

after chores.

• The first seed catalog for next spring arrived in the mail.

• There’s a little snow on the porch pumpkins.

• Some people are putting up their Christmas decorations, and shopping is underway.

• More cats are showing up for food than during the summer, and they’re hungry.

• Kids are looking forward to vacation — teachers, too.

• For me, another month has gone by without getting my spring cleaning done.

• Everybody is wondering where the year went.

• The election is over — no more political commercials on television.

Happy winter, everyone!