Over a Cup of Coffee: Using Thanksgiving leftovers

There’s nothing better than Thanksgiving leftovers. However, we can eat just so many turkey and hot roll sandwiches. This week’s column features two recipes for using leftover Thanksgiving dinner meats. The first is chicken (or turkey) soup, and the other is a casserole.

Chicken (or Turkey) Noodle Soup

¼ cup diced onion

½ cup fine egg noodles, uncooked

½ cup celery, sliced

½ teaspoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon oil

4 cups chicken broth

½ cup baby carrots, thinly sliced

pepper to taste

1 cup cooked chicken (or turkey), chopped

In a large sauce pan over medium heat, sauté the onion and celery in oil until tender. Add the carrots and the broth and bring the mixture to a boil. Stir in the noodles and chicken. Cook over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until the noodles are tender. Add parsley and pepper.

Chicken, Turkey, or Ham Casserole

2 cups chicken, turkey, or ham, chopped

1 cup shredded cheese

12 ounces of twisted pasta or macaroni

1 tablespoon chopped pimentos

2 cans cream of chicken soup

salt and pepper to taste

1 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 cup chopped onion

4 quarts of water

1 cup chopped green peppers

corn flakes

*Add chopped celery if desired.

First, cook the pasta in the 4 quarts of water. Add 2 tablespoons butter or margarine. In a large bowl, mix the chopped meat, onions, peppers, cheese, pimentos, and celery, if desired. Add this mixture to the pasta. Mix well. Stir in salt and pepper to taste. Pour into a large baking dish. Top with sour cream. Cover and cook in the oven at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Serve with a green salad.

Enjoy leftover mashed potatoes in a hamburger/green bean casserole. The recipe has appeared in this column previously. Call me if you’d like the recipe. Basically, ground beef is browned with onion, mixed with green beans and tomato soup, poured into a casserole dish, topped with mashed potatoes, and baked.

If you have a recipe you would lie to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.