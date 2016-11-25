Meeker youth theater presents Shrek

The Meeker Arts and Cultural Council Center Stage Youth Theatrical Group proudly presents Shrek the Musical Jr. on Thursday and Friday Dec. 1 and 2 at 6:30 p.m., and on Saturday Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Meeker High School auditorium, 550 School St.

Admission is $7; kindergarten to ages 8 are free when accompanied by a paying person. Tickets will be handed out to elementary and middle school students during the week of production.

Shrek the Musical, Jr. is the seventh annual musical presented by the youth theater since the group was founded in 2010. The play features youth from third through eighth grade as cast and crew members. Additionally, some members of the Meeker High School Drama Club are assisting and mentoring with technical and backstage crew positions. More than 45 youth are participating in the musical production along with numerous community volunteers providing assistance with production roles and support functions.

Members of the cast, crew and production staff participated in a special performing arts educational tour and seminars on theatrical production in the Theatre District of New York City in July. The experience allowed youth actors and adult directors to interact and train with renowned professional actors and directors currently engaged in major Broadway productions. Student and adult participants reported learning phenomenal aspects of acting, theatrical productions, mentoring and developing great inspiration and love for the performing arts.

For additional information, contact Laurie Zellers, at lzellers61@gmail.com or phone 970 878-0554.

