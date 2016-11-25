Holiday Happenings: ‘Tis the season for fun

With the Thanksgiving leftovers in the fridge, people across the nation now have their sights set on the next big holiday season. Plenty of Christmas activities are in store for Craig and Moffat County, and here’s a guide to the Holiday Happenings for the next week.

Delight in lights

Head downtown this Saturday to support local businesses as part of the national effort Small Business Saturday. Following that, stick around for the Parade of Lights, hosted by Downtown Business Association and Craig Lions Club. The procession begins at Craig Middle School, traveling down Yampa Avenue and along Victory Way and will feature plentiful holiday floats as the community readies for the start of the Christmas season.

When: Parade runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Yampa Avenue, Victory Way and Ledford Street

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 970-824-7898

Sweet structures

Downtown Business Association’s annual gingerbread house contest is open to architects of all ages. Get creative with edible entries made of frosting, candy and of course, gingerbread. Entries are due Dec. 1 at The Kitchen Shop or KS Kreations and will be on display in the basement of Museum of Northwest Colorado.

When: Entries due Dec. 1

Where: Enter at KS Kreations, 523 Yampa Ave., or The Kitchen Shop, 577 Yampa Ave.

Cost: $6 to enter and buy display board, $2 just for entry

For more information: Call 970-824-2151 or 970-824-8148

Driving toward holiday generosity

Come out bright and early Dec. 1 and 2 to support the KRAI Holiday Drive, which will collect gifts, food and cash for area agencies benefiting the less fortunate. Among those receiving items and funds will be Christmas for Kids, Christmas for Seniors, Interfaith Food Bank and Advocates Crisis Support Services.

When: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2

Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend and assist; donations welcome

For more information: Call 970-824-6574

Trees that will please

Moffat County United Way’s annual Festival of Trees will again spruce up the Moffat County Courthouse with a variety of Christmas trees put together by community groups on display throughout the holiday season. The Craig Chamber of Commerce will host an after-hours business mixer Dec. 1 to kick off the event, and the festival will host a special gathering Dec. 3.

When: Festival open 8 a.m to 5 p.m. weekdays through December; mixer from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1; specialty event from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Moffat County Courthouse second floor, 221 W. Victory Way

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 970-824-6222

Art from the heart

The seventh annual Artisans Holiday Market takes place Dec. 2 and 3 at Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, featuring a plethora of gift ideas with a handmade touch. Items up for sale by local arts and crafts folks include jewelry, photography, soap, lotion, pottery, stained glass, woven baskets and more.

When: 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: Free admission

Beautiful voices

Bella Vocé’s Studio BV and the Moffat County Shared School present Bells, Boughs & Beyond, a showcase of young talent open to community members Dec. 2 in the Craig Middle School auditorium.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Free admission

For more information: Call 970-629-9244

Down home goodness

Down Home Christmas returns to downtown Craig as hosted by Downtown Business Association. The free family fun includes roasted marshmallows and chestnuts, hot chocolate, cookies and many more activities in Alice Pleasant Park.

When: 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Alice Pleasant Park, Yampa Avenue

Cost: Free admission

For more information: Call 970-824-7898

Cowboy cheer

Boys & Girls Club of Craig welcomes community members to its annual holiday event, Cowboy Christmas. The schedule for the evening includes dinner, dancing, gaming, live and silent auctions, and music by Smokin’ Gun Band.

Tickets are available at the club or at Craig Daily Press, with all proceeds going to the club.

When: 5:30 to 11 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. Highway 40

Cost: Tickets $35 apiece

For more information: Call 970-826-0411

Do you have an upcoming Holiday Happenings item to promote? To submit events, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.