Health Briefs: Aging Well programs offered for seniors

Northwest Colorado Health’s Aging Well programs include fitness classes, Senior Wellness and Foot Care clinics and our Wellness Wednesday program.

The next Wellness Wednesday is:

Nov. 30 Pizza and poetry with David Morris at the Journey Church.

Older adults are welcome and encouraged to join our classes and programs anytime. All services, with the exception of Foot Care and specialty fitness classes, are offered on a donation basis. For more information, call 970-871-7676 or visit http://northwestcoloradohealth.org/what_we_do/public-health/aging-well.html

Resources for Family Caregivers

November is National Family Caregiver month with the National Institute on Aging reminding people to take time this month to thank the caregivers you know who support family, friends, and neighbors. Also, make sure caregivers are caring for themselves by helping them arrange time off to relax or exercise. More caregiving information from the National Institute on Aging is available at http://bit.ly/2eFdNKT

Holiday support discussion Dec. 1

Northwest Colorado Health will host a holiday support discussion 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at Colorado Northwestern Community College. Loss or change can be especially difficult during the holidays. This event will provide information and tips for finding hope and healing through the season. It’s open to students, faculty and community members. For more information, contact Sandy Beran at 970-871-7682.

Skin patch to treat peanut allergy shows benefit in children

The Viaskin Peanut patch used in a National Institutes of Health-sponsored clinical trial many be a safe, convenient way to treat children who have peanut allergies. The wearable patch delivers small amounts of peanut protein through the skin. The one-year results from an ongoing clinical trial show promise. The treatment, called epicutaneous immunotherapy was safe and well tolerated and nearly all participants used the skin patch daily as directed. The Food and Drug Administration have not yet approved the Viaskin Peanut patch. For more information visit https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/skin-patch-treat-peanut-allergy-shows-benefit-children

Celebration of Light will be Dec. 13

Community members are invited to celebrate the holidays while honoring the memories of loved ones during the Celebration of Light, 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave. Individuals of all ages are welcome to release a sky lantern, decorate ornaments and enjoy light refreshments, cookies and hot chocolate. Everyone will release their sky lanterns together at 6 p.m. There will also be a special activity for children. This event is hosted by Northwest Colorado Health and Grant Mortuary & Crematory. For more information, call Sandy Beran at 970-871-7682.

Assistance for Medicare Part D Annual Open Enrollment

Open enrollment goes until Dec. 7 and this is the time to determine if your prescription drug plan is still the best plan for you. Plan, deductibles and/or your medications may have changed since you enrolled in a Part D plan. The State Health Insurance Assistance Program provides a volunteer counselor program that can help.

Moffat County residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays can meet with a volunteer who provides assistance at CNCC Bell Tower Room 106. Walk-ins are welcome, but Betsy Packer asks that participants try to call ahead to make an appointment and bring “an official list of prescriptions from your pharmacy or your actual Rx bottles.” For more information contact Packer by email at medicareship@gmail.com or by calling 970-819-6401.

Help is available for insurance enrollment

Individuals who need health insurance or need to renew their plans must do so by Jan. 31, 2017. There are new plans and prices every year. Financial help is available to lower monthly costs. Free in-person assistance is available to help you find the right plan. If you’re already enrolled, you need to renew your plan to retain coverage. Be sure to review your options.

There are tax penalties for not having health insurance. You must enroll or renew your plan by:

• Dec. 15, 2016 for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2017

• Jan. 15, 2017 for coverage beginning Feb. 1, 2017

• Jan. 31, 2017 for coverage beginning March 1, 2017

For free assistance, contact a Health Coverage Guide at Northwest Colorado Health at 970-871-7324. Drop in open enrollment assistance also is available 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and Jan. 12 at YampaCare Family Medicine, 595 Russell St. For more information and resources, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/healthinsurance.

Program for moms now using eWIC card

The Colorado Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) has switched from paper checks to a debit-style eWIC card. WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support and supplemental nutritious foods to pregnant women, mothers and children who qualify. Allocations for WIC-approved foods are added to participants’ eWIC cards. The card eliminates confusion and check out time in the grocery store. Research has found WIC increases duration of pregnancies and reduces infant mortality and low birth weight and helps prevent nutrition deficiencies in children. Woman and children in WIC also are more likely to receive prenatal care and/or have a regular source of medical care. WIC is offered at Northwest Colorado Health in Steamboat Springs and Craig. For more information, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wic or call 970-871-7677.

Free eye exams for infants

Infants should have their first eye exam at 6 months. InfantSEE provides free eye assessments to babies 6 to 12 months old. Several optometrists, Eye Care Specialties, in Steamboat and Craig participate in this program. For more information and to make an appointment call Eye Care Specialties at 970-824-3488.