Fitness Tip: Walk off your turkey meal

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Friday, November 25, 2016

Everyone knows the bogged down feeling you get after you’ve been completely stuffed by a holiday meal. Try to take a 10 or 20 minute walk the day of or the day after you eat a large lunch/dinner.

According to the Mayo Clinic, walking can help reduce your waistline.

“Physical activity doesn't need to be complicated. Something as simple as a daily brisk walk can help you live a healthier life,” states the Mayo Clinic on its website.

Walking also helps prevent heart disease, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes, the website states.

