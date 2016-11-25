Fitness Tip: Walk off your turkey meal

Everyone knows the bogged down feeling you get after you’ve been completely stuffed by a holiday meal. Try to take a 10 or 20 minute walk the day of or the day after you eat a large lunch/dinner.

According to the Mayo Clinic, walking can help reduce your waistline.

“Physical activity doesn't need to be complicated. Something as simple as a daily brisk walk can help you live a healthier life,” states the Mayo Clinic on its website.

Walking also helps prevent heart disease, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes, the website states.