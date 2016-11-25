Education Briefs: Salvation Army seeks volunteer bell ringers

Bell ringers are needed at City Market, Walmart, and Murdoch's in Craig during the holiday season, starting Nov. 25, through Christmas Eve. All donations are used locally to help our needy. Although the unemployment rate has dropped, the number of families living in poverty remains high. Families need help, and those who able to give will help their less fortunate neighbors. Volunteers can ring in pairs, and children are welcome. Ringers younger than 16 must have parental permission, or be accompanied by an adult.

Teams, club, groups, co-workers, families and individuals can sign up to ring by calling Mary Morris at 970-701-1315 or emailing marycraigmorris@gmail.com.

Moffat County Schools Holiday Break Starts Dec. 19

Christmas and New Year’s holidays fall on Sunday this year and that has created some confusion around Moffat County School District’s holiday vacation schedule. Holiday break starts on Monday Dec.19 and runs through Monday Jan. 2. There will be no school for students during those days, however teachers will report back to school on Jan. 2. For students, school returns to normal on Tuesday Jan. 3. The school calendar has recently been updated. Check it out at moffatsd.org.

Winter Writing Club runs until Feb. 27

Moffat County Library will be hosting a Winter Writing Club for writers ages 8 & up. We will meet Nov. 7 and go through Feb. 27 on Monday evenings from 5 to p.m. Each session we will take time to brainstorm ideas as a group and write your own story. The group will also have a chance to talk with some local authors. Bring your imagination, a notebook, a pen and a friend.

Also the winter reading program "Book Your Winter Getaway" is underway and runs until March 1. The program is for all ages. Earn incentives for reading by signing up at one of the libraries in Moffat County.

Moffat County Library Story Time in December

Story times for children are hosted every week at the Craig Library on Thursday mornings at 10 and 11:30 a.m. in the children's room. The library asks parents and children to come early as entering the children’s room late causes distraction.

• Dec. 1 Getaway to Africa

• Dec. 8 Closed

• Dec. 15 Cookies

• Dec. 22 First Snow

• Dec. 29 Firsts

CNCC is offering a certified nurse aid program

The next course starts Feb. 28. Email Darby McDermott for more information at darby.mcdermott@cncc.edu. To find the full list of classes for credited course work go to http://www.cncc.edu/…/u…/2016/11/Craig-Spring-2017-11-10.pdf

CNCC Finals and Holiday Break

CNCC final exams will be held Dec. 12 to 14. Winter break runs from Dec. 19 to Jan. 6. For a complete collage schedule visit: http://www.cncc.edu/academics/academic-calendars