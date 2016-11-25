Craig briefs: Craig Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

Bell ringers are needed at City Market, Walmart, and Murdoch’s in Craig during the holiday season through Christmas Eve. All donations are used locally to help the needy. Though the unemployment rate has dropped, the number of families living in poverty remains high. Families need help, and those who able to give will help their less fortunate neighbors. Volunteers can ring in pairs, and children are welcome. Ringers younger than 16 must have parental permission or be accompanied by an adult.

Teams, club, groups, co-workers, families and individuals can sign up to ring by calling Mary Morris at 970-701-1315 or emailing marycraigmorris@gmail.com.

Unify on Small Business day scheduled Nov. 26

Maria Contreras-Sweet, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, is encouraging all Americans to “shop small” at local businesses and “dine small” at local restaurants and bars as part of Small Business Saturday.

“Small Business Saturday is about supporting local businesses, the pillars of economic stability and job creation in communities all across America,” Contreras-Sweet said in a statement. “This celebration helps bring vital activity into our nation’s 28.8 million independent businesses during the important holiday retail season. Now in its seventh year, Small Business Saturday is our day to express our economic patriotism and give back to the locally-owned enterprises that do so much for our communities.”

On Small Business Saturday 2015, more than 95 million Americans spent a combined $16.2 billion at independent neighborhood retailers and restaurants — often purchasing locally-sourced and unique handmade gifts for loved ones or “dining small” at their favorite local eatery.

Rotary club offers Christmas trees

The Craig Rotary Club is again selling Christmas trees in the mall parking lot between O’Reillys and Village Inn. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thru Friday. If anyone is interested in getting a tree other than the scheduled times, call Randy Looper at 970-629-0654 or Lief Albaugh at 323-445-2239. All funds go to support the Rotary literacy projects in the MCSD schools.

Parade of Lights set to be held Saturday

It’s that time of year again. The annual Parade of Lights takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday. The parade starts at Craig Middle School and ends at Centennial Mall. Each year, the parade is judged, and the best float wins a trophy.

Call the Community Budget Center for entry forms at 970-824-7898. You can register up to the day of the parade, but sooner is better. The Downtown Business Association and the Lions Club are sponsoring the event.