Beauty tip: Ingest more calcium for strong, beautiful bones

It’s no secret that calcium helps build strong bones, so try to get enough calcium in your diet, whether it be through milk, dairy products or through supplements.
“Your body needs calcium to build and maintain strong bones. Your heart, muscles and nerves also need calcium to function properly,” states the Mayo Clinics website.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID