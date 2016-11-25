Beauty tip: Ingest more calcium for strong, beautiful bones

Friday, November 25, 2016

It’s no secret that calcium helps build strong bones, so try to get enough calcium in your diet, whether it be through milk, dairy products or through supplements.

“Your body needs calcium to build and maintain strong bones. Your heart, muscles and nerves also need calcium to function properly,” states the Mayo Clinics website.

