Exterior of Moffat County home catches fire Wednesday night — house intact

Craig/Fire Rescue firefighters were busy Wednesday night, containing a structure fire off of Moffat County Road 33.

At around 11:40 p.m., firefighters were called to 7514 Moffat County Road 33 to assist with a bird nest that caught fire between a triple wall stove chimney pipe and the structure of a home, according to Craig/Fire Rescue Chief KC Hume.

The exterior of the home and the chimney chase caught fire, Hume said in a text message.

“No fire penetration (to) interior of home or attic space,” Hume said. “No injuries. Home habitable.”

Electricity to the home will need to be reestablished, as the service line near the fire was damaged, he said.

