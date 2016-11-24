Craig briefs: Craig Salvation Army needs bell ringers

Bell ringers are needed at City Market, Walmart, and Murdoch’s in Craig during the holiday season, today, through Christmas Eve. All donations are used locally to help the needy. Though the unemployment rate has dropped, the number of families living in poverty remains high. Families need help, and those who able to give will help their less fortunate neighbors. Volunteers can ring in pairs, and children are welcome. Ringers younger than 16 must have parental permission or be accompanied by an adult.

Teams, club, groups, co-workers, families and individuals can sign up to ring by calling Mary Morris at 970-701-1315 or emailing marycraigmorris@gmail.com.

Area troopers to keep holiday weekend safe

This Thanksgiving holiday weekend, troopers from the Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will work a focused saturation patrol in Moffat County with the intention of detecting and deterring drivers operating motor vehicles while impaired by drugs and/or alcohol.

In calendar year 2016, troopers in Troop 4B, which encompasses the counties of Rio Blanco, Moffat, Routt, Grand, and Jackson, have investigated 108 injury crashes, and of these crashes, 43 have involved drivers impaired by drugs and/or alcohol. Additionally, 14 fatal crashes claiming the lives of 15 people have occurred in the troop during this same time.



Tragically, nearly 530 people have lost their lives in motor vehicle crashes in the state in 2016. Don’t be the next to be involved in one of these preventable crashes, advises state patrol.

The Colorado State Patrol asks drivers to drive sober, wear safety belts, not become distracted while driving and allow ample time for travel this holiday season.

Local small business day set for Saturday

Maria Contreras-Sweet, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, is encouraging all Americans to “shop small” at local businesses and “dine small” at local restaurants and bars as part of Small Business Saturday.

“Small Business Saturday is about supporting local businesses, the pillars of economic stability and job creation in communities all across America,” Contreras-Sweet said in a statement. “This celebration helps bring vital activity into our nation’s 28.8 million independent businesses during the important holiday retail season. Now in its seventh year, Small Business Saturday is our day to express our economic patriotism and give back to the locally-owned enterprises that do so much for our communities.”

On Small Business Saturday 2015, more than 95 million Americans spent a combined $16.2 billion at independent neighborhood retailers and restaurants — often purchasing locally-sourced and unique handmade gifts for loved ones or “dining small” at their favorite local eatery.

Fuller Center set to host work day Dec. 3

A work day is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Moffat County Fuller House project, located at 731 Yampa Ave. Laborers are needed to help construct the house.

Parade of Lights set to be held Saturday

It’s that time of year again. The annual Parade of Lights takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday. The parade starts at Craig Middle School and ends at Centennial Mall. Each year, the parade is judged, and the best float wins a trophy.

Call the Community Budget Center for entry forms at 970-824-7898. You can register up to the day of the parade, but sooner is better. The Downtown Business Association and the Lions Club are sponsoring the event.

Gingerbread houses sought for contest

The Downtown Business Association is once again hosting its annual Gingerbread House Contest. Entries are due at the Museum of Northwest Colorado on Thursday. Call Nadine Daszkiewicz at 970-824-8148 or Kandee Dilldine at 970-824-2151 for entry forms and a list of rules. Judging will take place Dec. 2.