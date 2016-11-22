TMH donates money to Moffat County food bank

The Memorial Hospital at Craig donated $3,342 to the Moffat County Inter-Faith Food Bank in support of the food bank’s mission to provide Christmas food baskets to community members in need, according to a TMH news release.

“We are so grateful for this donation,” Bonnie Hampton, treasurer of the Inter-Faith Food Bank, said in a statement. “I already have 140 requests for baskets, and I’m expecting we’ll get 10 to 20 more before the holiday.”

Each year the Inter-Faith Food Bank prepares Christmas baskets with Christmas meals to be donated to community members.

“We are pleased to be able to donate to an organization whose mission like ours is to serve the community,” Andy Daniels, CEO of TMH, said in a statement.

TMH chose the Inter-Faith Food Bank as the charity they wanted to raise funds for during the week of Nov. 13 when employees took the “Pickle Challenge for Charity” — a challenge to raise awareness around creating a culture of ownership.

During the week of the “Pickle Challenge for Charity” employees fined themselves or each other one (1) quarter for every time they caught themselves or their co-workers whining or complaining in the workplace. This simple act mobilized and empowered employees to actively address disengagement and toxic emotional negativity in the workplace, states the news release.

The employees had a goal to raise $1,000 in one week. If the goal was achieved, the $1,000 would be matched by Joe Tye, author and CEO of Values Coach. An anonymous community member learned of this challenge and also pledged a $1,000 match.