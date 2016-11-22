On the record for Nov. 21

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Nov. 17

In the 400 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of a fire.

In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance.

In the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a drug violation.

In the 1400 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle red tagged for removal.

On East Forth Street and Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a crash.

On the 800 block of West First Street, officers responded to a drug violation.

Friday, Nov. 18

At Loaf N Jug, officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct.

In the 500 block of First Avenue West, officers responded to a report of a theft of a bike.

In the 200 block of East Ninth Street, officers responded to a report of a crash.

On the corner of Ninth Street and Finley Lane, officers responded to a report of road rage.

In the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of an assault.

On the corner of Victory Way and Cook Chevrolet, officers responded to a report of a crash.

In the 700 block of Legion, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.

At Lincoln and East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of a liquor violation.

In the 400 block of East Forth Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.

Moffat County Jail

Thursday Nov. 17

Brian Scott Gusner, 47, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for alleged possession of a weapon when drunk.

Gertrude Marie Holland, 50, of Dinosaur, was sentenced and is serving 15 days at Moffat County Jail.

Friday Nov. 18

Mariela Zapata, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged assault three — knowingly causing injury.

Melvin Eugene Newton III, 50, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of violation of a restraining order.

Saturday Nov. 19

Chase Asher Beach, 30, of Hayden, was booked into the Moffat County Jail for alleged possession of illegal substances.

Donald G. Brewer, 22, of Craig, was booked into the Moffat County Jail for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under restraint.

Travis Scot Vasquez, 42, of Craig, was sentenced and is serving two days at the Moffat County Jail for driving under the influence.

Sunday Nov. 20

Ryan Michael Bailey, 28, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on alleged third degree assault.

Cody Lee Custer, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged menacing assault with a gun, violation of a restraining order, violation of bail bonds, criminal attempt and second degree assault.

Matthew James Manning, 21, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon.

James Frederick Tomberlin, 50, of Denver, was booked into Moffat County Jail on traffic violations and alleged driving under the influence.

Monday Nov. 21

Stephen Michael Cramer, 30, of Craig, was booked into the Moffat County Jail on violation of bond.

Connie Fay Earle, 43, of Craig, was booked into the Moffat County Jail on warrants out of Gunnison County for alleged larceny, crimes against a person and alleged theft.

Jessica Marie Varah, 28, of Craig, was booked into the Moffat County Jail for alleged false reporting to authorities.