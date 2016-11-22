Moffat County School District enrollment remains flat

The preliminary student count for Moffat County School District put full time student enrollment at 2,085 students for the 2016-17 school year.

That’s about one student higher than last year, said Superintendent Dave Ulrich in his November report to the Moffat County School Board of Education.

The state uses the full time equivalency or FTE, also sometimes called per-pupil count, to determine the amount of funding it will provide to the school district.

The method used to determine student counts is not a simple process.

“Head count is the number of kids in the school, but some are only eligible for part-time funding, making their FTE less than one. There are some kids enrolled in the district, but not eligible for funding so they do not contribute to the per-pupil count,” said Colorado Department of Education Executive Director of School Finance Jennifer Okes.

On Oct. 5 schools across the state took the official student census, determining how many students were present and the level of enrollment for each student.

Next, the schools use additional rules to verify the attendance of students that normally attend school, and those who were absent on Oct. 5. It’s a verification process that may take several weeks.

Once final, the school district submits the data to the state for further review and certification. The state looks for duplicate students within and shared between districts. In cases where students are enrolled in more than one district they help to determine the district that will receive funding, Okes said.

“Additional checks are made to the records and then the numbers are run through the school finance formula to determine funding for the schools,” Okes said. “In early January, we provide the updated counts as well as the school finance calculation.”

School district enrollment numbers are not official until certified by the state.

The school district budget currently operates on a forecast of revenues they expect to receive based on estimates for student enrollment made in the spring, almost a year before the actual FTE is certified.

So far, the preliminary enrollment figures made by the districted when compared to projections varied by only one student.

“We never want to miss by a lot either way,” Ulrich said.

School Board President Darrell Camilletti attributes the accuracy of enrollment projections to the high level of involvement by parents, teachers, staff and board.

“It’s an indicator that people have taken a very engaged approach in the development of the budget. That has such a significant impact on the revenue number,” Camilletti said.

A more focused understanding of school enrollment and expected revenues from the state should be available after state certification in January, Ulrich said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.