Craig teen still missing after 3 months

— As many Craig families sit down to eat Thanksgiving dinner, Jean Robertson will have an empty seat where her daughter used to sit.

The last contact anyone had with 14-year-old Katrina Treacy, of Craig, was three months ago on Aug. 24 when she tried to contact her Aunt.

She is still missing.

“She’s still listed as runaway through our office,” said Craig Police Department Commander Bill Leonard.

Treacy came home on Aug. 23 after visiting family in the Denver-Aurora area.

“She stayed one night. She seemed happy and was planning for school. Then next day she was gone. We just don’t understand what happened,” Robertson said.

In early October Treacy was placed on the Federal Bureau of Investigations “endangered run away list.”

“The FBI, because of the amount of time that she has been gone, put her on the endangered run away list. That puts the notice out on a monthly information bulletin going nation wide,” Leonard said.

Treacy has an aunt and grandfather living in the Aurora area and initially Robertson, who is estranged from that part of the family, suspected that her daughter was attempting travel to them.

Investigations by Treacy’s Uncle Daniel Wofford who lives on the Front Range and the Aurora police department have failed to find the teen.

“I live in Elizabeth, my daughter and I have been traveling to place flyers in the Denver and Aurora areas. We’ve put up flyers. We are trying to keep a lookout in areas that Katrina might attempt to visit,” Wofford said. “We believe that she was picked-up at the Kum & Go in Craig.“

It is Wofford’s understanding that surveillance video that might have confirmed his suspicion was filmed over.

“Based on information given by the family in Craig, we have investigated family in Aurora through the assistance of the Aurora Police Department and found nothing there,” Leonard said.

Family and police are also monitoring social media and Treacy’s online accounts for any activity.

“We interviewed a student here in Craig that family suspected had contact with her. There was no evidence of a conversation when school resources officer investigated,” Leonard said.

Flyers have been placed around town asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Someone has to know something,” Robertson said.

The Craig Police Department continues to take the lead on the investigation.

“If there’s any information that you might have call,” Leonard said.

The number to call is 970-824-8111.

