Holiday hunger lessened by food and funds donated by Craig Middle School students

— Over 2,220 pounds of food and $3,584 donated by students at Craig Middle School will help the Interfaith Food Bank feed families that might have gone hungry during the holidays.

“Kids brought in food to help those who can’t buy food,” said Sixth-grader Samantha Willems who is in Kadi Wright’s focus class. “It’s nice to help people who can’t have a nice dinner without help.”

Photo Gallery CMS food drive Students at Craig Middle School deliver 2220 pounds of food and $3584 to the Interfaith Food Bank to help relieve hunger during the holidays.

This year’s drive started on Oct. 14 and was two weeks shorter than in the past, said Sixth-grade English Teacher Vicki Blomquist.

At first Blomquist, the food drive committee chair for the middle school, was worried that the loss of two weeks would mean that students would miss their goals.

Students stepped-up and thought outside of the box, Blomquist said. They raised money in creative ways such as at bake sales, at a carnival, at volleyball tournaments and dances.

“It was another terrific food drive,” said CMS Assistant Principal Sara Linsacum in her report to the school board on Thursday. “Last year food donated made over 60,000 meals. This year the sixth-grade alone brought in 20,000 cans.”

Focus classes that brought in at least 2,000 cans get to take one Friday afternoon away from study for a movie complete with popcorn and soda.

“We did concessions for boys basketball and helped at a dance,” said Easton Eckroth who is in Breanna Ford’s sixth-grade class. “I went to my dad’s business to get donations.”

Four classes won the prize including those in classes run by Kimberly Heater along with Blomquist, Ford and Wright.

The success of the program was made possible through the support of many people, including students, parents, teachers and staff, Blomquist said.

“I want to thank Principal Grabowski for supporting the program,” she said.

