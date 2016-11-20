Dr. Wayne Davis: Pets provide peace during tough times

I've had quite a number of clients through the years who have made the statement that animals are smarter than humans. Well, what do they mean by "smart?” No, dogs probably can't conceive of how to build a car, though how would you really know, you can't discuss the matter with them... hmm.

I was watching one of the protests on the computer a few nights ago. Some of the language was foul, some of the statements about folks who voted differently from them needing to die seemed rather extreme, and the destruction of property was inappropriate in my opinion. If they were doing it to get attention and make a statement, obviously it was working, but what I found much more disconcerting was a placard being carried by someone shouting obscenities, which read, "Stop the Hate." It reminded me of a quote by George Orwell, "Everyone believes in the atrocities of the enemy and disbelieves in those of his own side, without ever bothering to examine the evidence." There is a lot of truth in that. That quote can be applied to both sides — that's right, both sides.

Martin Luther King Jr. said, "There is some good in the worst of us and some evil in the best of us. When we discover this we are less prone to hate our enemies."

Yes, there are very serious issues that need to be discussed and resolved. Evil needs to be resisted and actions taken as did Dr. King preferably in a nonviolent and intelligent manner.

Frankly, I'm thankful that dog of mine doesn't have to trouble herself with so many of the issues our intelligence (and our foolishness) as humans make us responsible for. She has a soft little muzzle and a warm little tongue, and she's OK by me. Riding your horse, petting your dog, and/or holding your purring cat on your lap can all be refreshing in light of current events. Whether or not they are smarter than us…? Sometimes there can be a sort of wisdom and certainly less potential for evil that accompanies the type of intelligence they have. Yes, they can bite and kick and scratch... But we can blow up the world.

Dr. Wayne Davis is the veterinarian and owner of Craig Veterinarian Hospital.