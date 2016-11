Craig Sports Briefs for Nov. 21, 2016: Moffat County hoops headed to Pepsi Center

Tickets are available for the Moffat County High School boys and girls basketball league opener, which will take place Dec. 23 at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Those who purchase admission for the school’s dual games against Coal Ridge will also get a ticket to the evening’s Denver Nuggets game with the Atlanta Hawks.

Girls start at 1:15 p.m., boys at 3 p.m. with the Nuggets game at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit MCHS hoops programs. Prices range from $20 to $55 for tickets that can normally sell for as much as $69 and are available for purchase at nuggetstix.com/moffatcounty1617 or through MCHS’s athletic director Rich Houghton, who can be contacted at 970-824-7036 or rich.houghton@moffatsd.org.

BCA Pool League hosting weekend tourney

Craig’s BCA Pool League will host a Scotch Doubles Tournament Dec. 3 and 4 at The Popular Bar, 24 W. Victory Way.

Teams will consist of league members with an established handicap and at least three weeks of play. Games will start at 11 a.m. each day.

The fee is $10 per team with a double elimination format and usual BCA rules.

Players who primarily engage in nine-ball need to have eight-ball experience.

BCA’s nine-ball league takes place at 5 p.m. Sundays, consisting of three-person teams with a total of 5 players allowed on teams. The eight-ball games are at 6 p.m. Mondays, with five-person teams and a total of eight players allowed on teams.

Players must be 21 and over, and teams can qualify for a Las Vegas trip to the national championships during both nights.

Yearly fees are $20 for the leagues, while dues are $6 per week when players participate, plus the cost of coins.

For more information call Roy Butler at 970-824-9938 or visit craigbca.weebly.com. Score updates are available at https://www.leaguesys.net/craig/default.aspx.

Adult dodgeball league returning to Craig

Craig Parks & Recreation’s co-ed dodgeball league returns for a new season starting in January. Following a successful introduction in early 2016, the program will be back, hopefully bigger than ever.

Team requirements are ages 15 and older, groups of six to 10 with at least two female players. The cost is $30 per person for those who register before Dec. 14, with a cost of $45 after that. The season will officially begin Jan. 4, and rosters will be frozen as of Jan. 25.

Games will take place Wednesday nights at Craig Middle School.

For more information or to register, visit the Parks & Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.