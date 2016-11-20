Business Buzz: Locksmith on wheels opens business in Craig

Business is a part of who Fred Shaffer is.

He opened Shaffer Locksmithing last month, which marks his ninth business in nearly 45 years.

“I’ve been in business all my life,” Shaffer said.

He attended Arizona School of Locksmithing in Phoenix and outfitted a new van to be his mobile office with all the materials he needs to do complete jobs on-site.

“Everything I need to do business is right here,” he said. “When I leave, the job’s done.”

In his first month, Shaffer said business has been good and he’s really enjoying the work.

“I really like doing this, I really do,” Shaffer said. “I just like working with my fingers. I tell people my brains are in my fingers.”

To reach Shaffer Locksmithing, call 970-756-LOCK (5625).

Economic Development Partnership board sets November, January meeting dates

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors has changed its next couple of meeting dates.

Typically the board meets on the third Wednesday of the month. However, the board has canceled its December meeting due to the holidays and has moved its November meeting to 4 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 in the main level conference room of Moffat County Courthouse, 221 West Victory Way.

The January meeting, which will include its annual meeting and regular board meeting, will also be altered from its regular schedule and will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11, 2017, in room 175 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 West Ninth St.

Meetings are open to the public.

For more information, call 970-620-4370 or email director@cmedp.com.

Parade of Lights set for Saturday

It’s that time of year again! The annual Parade of Lights takes place at 6 p.m. this Saturday. The parade starts at Craig Middle School and ends at Centennial Mall. Each year the parade is judged and the best float wins a trophy.

Call the Community Budget Center for entry forms 970-824-7898. You can register up to the day of the parade, but sooner is better. The Downtown Business Association and Craig’s Lions Club are sponsoring the event.

Gingerbread houses sought for contest

The Downtown Business Association is once again hosting its annual Gingerbread House Contest. Entries are due at the Museum of Northwest Colorado on Dec. 1. Call Nadine Daszkiewicz at 970-824-8148 or Kandee Dilldine at 970-824-2151 for entry forms and a list of rules. Judging will take place on Friday, Dec. 2.

Down Home Christmas slated for Dec. 3

The third annual Down Home Christmas celebration will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at Alice Pleasant Park on the 500 block of Yampa Ave. on Dec. 3. The free event is hosted by the Downtown Business Association, and the entire community is invited to attend.

This year, the event will be bigger and better than ever with free hot chocolate, free cookies, two fire pits with marshmallow and chestnut roasting and sleigh rides! Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be there to greet kids, and a reindeer food making station will also be on hand. For more information, call Karen Brown at the Community Budget Center at 970-824-7898.

Local office collecting used suits for veterans

The Debbie N Montgomery Insurance Agency in Craig is participating in the Farmers Insurance “Suits for Soldiers” drive and is seeking gently worn business suits to donate to veterans.

“The suits will then go to Suits for Soldiers, which is a nonprofit operated by The Veteran Education and Transitional (VET) Program, helping military members transition to civilian careers with free resume assistance and business attire,” according to a release on farmers.com.

The local agency, located at 509 Yampa Ave., is accepting business suits for men or women through Nov. 30.

Montgomery said she’s taking part to help out heroes returning to the civilian workforce after their service to the country.

“It’s an amazing thing they’re doing to help the soldiers,” Montgomery said. “They need all the help they can get.”

For more information, call 970-744-6552 or visit 509 Yampa Ave.

Locals Love You More contest underway

The Downtown Business Association launched its Locals Love You More contest Saturday.

The contest is a way for local businesses to appreciate their customers, who save their receipts between Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. For every $250 spent, documented with receipts from participating businesses, shoppers get an entry into a drawing to win one of two $250 spree dollar prizes. Spree dollars can be spent at nearly any business in Craig.

This round of the contest includes 50 businesses, the most the contest has ever featured, said Kandee Dilldine, owner of KS Kreations. Businesses can still sign up to participate with a $50 fee.

For a list of participating businesses and contest rules, visit KS Kreations, 523 Yampa Ave., The Kitchen Shop of Craig, 557 Yampa Ave., or Downtown Books, Coffee and Gifts, 543 Yampa Ave.

For more information about the Locals Love You More contest, call Dilldine at 824-2151 or Karen Brown at 824-7898.