Bulldog Sports for the week of Nov. 21, 2016

Monday

None

Tuesday

None

Wednesday

None

Thursday

None

Friday

3:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Midgets vs. Glenwood Springs Purple at Grizzly Holiday Festival in Glenwood Springs

8 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Midgets vs. Glenwood Springs Silver at Grizzly Holiday Festival in Glenwood Springs

Saturday

9 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Midgets vs. Arapahoe Red at Grizzly Holiday Festival in Glenwood Springs

4:45 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Midgets vs. Aspen at Grizzly Holiday Festival in Glenwood Springs

Sunday

None