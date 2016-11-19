Our View: Boost Craig’s coffers by shopping local

The best gift we can give our community this holiday season is to keep our dollars local.

Editorial board Noelle Leavitt Riley — newspaper representative Gail Severson — community representative

As Craig and Moffat County sift through budget woes and concerns surrounding Craig Station, we must — now more than ever — support our small businesses.

We challenge the community to do their shopping at home before they shop online or out of city limits.

If there were a way we could convince residents to check their local stores before going to Grand Junction or Denver, we would. For now, the best we can do is jot down our thoughts of how it is, in fact, possible to keep your money within our community.

The artisans market will be held on Dec. 3 at Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion where dozens of artists sell crafts, pottery, art, clothing and jewelry, to name a few.

If you’re looking for easy gifts, stop by the Craig Chamber of Commerce and buy Spree Bucks to put in Christmas stockings.

Support our community with your money.

We also encourage our merchants to stay open later to accommodate holiday shoppers, especially during the Parade of Lights that takes place Nov. 26 along Yampa Avenue and Victory Way.

Additionally, we challenge the community to give back in other ways by donating or volunteering for the local food bank, Christmas for Seniors, KRAI’s annual Holiday Drive or Toys for Tots.

It’s the season for giving, so if you have the means, please give back to those in need.

Another way to support Craig is by attending Cowboy Christmas at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig the night of Dec. 3. All proceeds go the organization.

Down Home Christmas takes place prior to Cowboy Christmas from 3 to 7 p.m. in Alice Pleasant Park.

Attend the annual Festival of Trees — it’s free and a wonderful way to ring in the season.

And, most of all, don’t forget to give thanks. With this Thanksgiving season, we want to thank everyone for supporting this community.