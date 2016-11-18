Union Wireless is experiencing service difficulties

— Union Wireless services went down sometime early Friday morning. There is no estimated time for when the problem might be fixed.

Customers calling will hear the following recorded message:

“We are currently experiencing an outage to our wireless services. We do not have an estimated resolution at this time.”

The newspaper has contacted the company and is waiting to receive additional information.

In the meantime, “the staff of Union Telephone Company apologizes for any inconvenience that you may be experiencing. We know that we are not currently providing the level of mobile services that you have come to expect from us and are working diligently to return service to the level our customers expect as soon as possible,” according to a statement on Union Wireless.com

We will update this story as more information becomes available.