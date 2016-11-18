Superfood Tip: The sweet health benefits of sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a holiday favorite. They may taste sweet like a dessert, but they offer many health benefits. Four reasons to eat sweet potatoes:
• Highly nutritious. Sweet potatoes contain many vitamins and minerals including: Vitamin A, Vitamin C, B vitamins, fiber, potassium, magnesium and iron.
• Low on the glycemic index. The slow release of sugars helps the body to maintain a healthy and balanced source of energy without blood sugar spikes that cause fatigue and weight gain.
• Fat-free. Sweet potatoes contain absolutely no fats, but they will still make you feel full, as they high a high amount of fiber.
• They are versatile. Roasted, baked, steamed, grilled; you can basically cook them anyway you want.
Source: Health Fitness Revolution
