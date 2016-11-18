Over a Cup of Coffee: Jaycee’s favorite salad

Our family is starting to make plans for Thanksgiving. Whenever I think about preparing a holiday dinner or even a meal for a big gathering to work cattle, I include a special fruit salad in the menu. It’s our grandson’s favorite salad, and even though it has another name, I call it “Jaycee’s Favorite Salad.” I’ve included it in a previous column, perhaps a year ago, but I can’t resist featuring it again.

Also featured in this week’s “Over a Cup of Coffee” is a recipe for “Pumpkin Bars” which is really like a cake. The recipe is courtesy of Sharon Carlson of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, who gave me permission to reprint it. Sharon said that the recipe can be doubled to make a sheet cake.

Jaycee’s Favorite Salad

1 can cherry pie mix

1 can pineapple tidbits, drained

1 can mandarin oranges, drained

1 can Eagle Brand milk

1 large Cool Whip

1 cup small marshmallows

1 cup chopped pecans

Mix the ingredients together and pour them into a 13x9-inch glass dish. Chill. You can also freeze the mixture.

Pumpkin Bars

Crust:

1 cup flour

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup butter

Filling:

1 can pumpkin

1 big can milk

½ teaspoon cloves

¾ cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon ginger

2 eggs

Mix the crust until it’s crumbly. Press into a cake pan and bake 15 minutes at 350 degrees. Mix the ingredients for the filling well and pour the filling over the crust. Bake until firm. It’s better than pumpkin pie!

Courtesy of Sharon Carlson, Scottsbluff, Nebraska

I’m grateful to Sharon Carlson for the recipe! Whatever you fix for Thanksgiving, I hope the holiday is wonderful. As usual, if you have a recipe that you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 (evenings best) or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig 81626.