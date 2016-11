Moffat County High School 2016-17 winter sports schedules

Girls Swimming

Date(s) — Location

Dec. 10 — Colorado Mesa University, Grand Junction

Dec. 16, 17 — Gunnison

Jan. 6 — Delta

Jan. 14 — Summit

Jan. 20 — Aspen

Jan. 28 — Glenwood Springs

Feb. 3, 4 — Regional Meet at Colorado Mesa University, Grand Junction

Feb. 9, 10, 11 — State at Thornton

Wrestling

Times, Date(s) — Opponent(s)/Event, Location

8 a.m. Dec. 3 — Colorado Mesa University Duals, Grand Junction

TBD Dec. 3 — Olathe JV Invitational, Olathe

5 p.m. Dec. 6 — Moffat County/Coal Ridge/Steamboat Springs Triangular, MCHS

7 p.m. Dec. 9 — Moffat County/Hotchkiss/Rangely Triangular, Hotchkiss

9 a.m. Dec. 10 — Grand Junction, Grand Junction

TBD Dec. 10 — Rifle JV Invitational, Rifle

10 a.m. Dec. 16, 17 — Warrior Classic, Grand Junction

1 p.m. Jan. 6, 7 — Tournament of Champions, Vernal, Utah

6 p.m. Jan. 10 — Moffat County/Basalt Dual, MCHS

2 p.m., 8 a.m. Jan. 13, 14 — Mel Smith Invitational, Florence

6 p.m. Jan. 19 — Moffat County/Rifle Dual, Rifle

6 p.m. Jan. 20 — Moffat County/Soroco/TBD Triangular, MCHS

TBD Jan. 24 — Moffat County/Meeker Dual, Meeker

TBD Jan. 26 — Grand Valley Duals, Parachute

TBD Jan. 28 — Valley Invitational, Gilcrest

TBD Feb. 10 — Regional Tournament, Buena Vista

TBD Feb. 16, 17, 18 — State Championships, Denver

Boys Basketball

JV, Varsity Times, Date — Opponent/Event, Home/Away

5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 — Varsity vs. Eagle Valley at Lake County Tournament, Away

8 a.m. Dec. 3 — Varsity vs. Crested Butte at Lake County Tournament, Away

3 p.m. Dec. 3 — Varsity vs. Lake County at Lake County Tournament, Away

6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 — Varsity vs. Steamboat Springs at Steamboat Shoot-Out, Away

7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 — JV vs. Lotus at Meeker Boys Cowboy Shootout, Away

TBD Dec. 9 — Varsity vs. TBD at Steamboat Shoot-Out, Away

7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 — JV vs. Grand Valley at Meeker Boys Cowboy Shootout, Away

TBD Dec. 10 — Varsity vs. TBD at Steamboat Shoot-Out, Away

5 p.m. Dec. 10 — JV vs. Meeker at Meeker Boys Cowboy Shootout, Away

4:30, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 — Steamboat Springs, Home

3 p.m. Dec. 23 — Varsity vs. Coal Ridge at Pepsi Center, Away

4:30, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 — Aspen, Home

4:30, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 — Grand Junction Central, Away

12:30, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 14 — Grand Valley, Away

4:30, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 — Rifle, Away

12:30, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 21 — Aspen, Away

4:30, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 — Roaring Fork, Home

5:30 p.m. Feb. 3 — JV vs. Coal Ridge, Home

12:30, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 4 — Basalt, Home

4, 7 p.m. Feb. 10 — Olathe, Away

11 a.m., 2 p.m. Feb. 11 — Gunnison, Away

4:30, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 — Delta, Home

12:30, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 18 — Cedaredge, Away

C-Team

Time, Date — Opponent/Event, Home/Away

6 p.m. Dec. 8 —Fruita Monument at Meeker Boys Cowboy Shootout, Away

6 p.m. Dec. 9 — Soroco at Meeker Boys Cowboy Shootout, Away

11 a.m. Dec. 10 — Basalt at Grand Valley Tournament, Away

2 p.m. Dec. 10 — Montrose at Grand Valley Tournament, Away

5 p.m. Dec. 8 — Meeker at Meeker Boys Cowboy Shootout, Away

5:30 p.m. Dec. 13 — Steamboat Springs, Away

5:30 p.m. Jan. 9 — Roaring Fork, Home

5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 — Grand Junction, Home

5:30 p.m. Jan. 19 — Grand Junction Central, Away

5:30 p.m. Jan. 24 — Battle Mountain, Home

9:30 a.m. Jan. 28 — Meeker at MCHS Tournament, Home

3:30 p.m. Jan. 28 — Aspen at MCHS Tournament, Home

5:30 p.m. Jan. 28 — Steamboat Springs, Home

5:30 p.m. Feb. 8 — Roaring Fork, Away

Girls Basketball

JV, Varsity Times, Date — Opponent/Event, Home/Away

3 p.m. Dec. 1 — JV vs. Grand Valley at Meeker Girls Cowboy Shootout, Away

6 p.m. Dec. 1 — Varsity vs. Nucla at Meeker Girls Cowboy Shootout, Away

TBD Dec. 2 — Varsity vs. TBD at Meeker Girls Cowboy Shootout, Away

4:30 p.m. Dec. 2 — JV vs. Soroco at Meeker Girls Cowboy Shootout, Away

TBD Dec. 3 — Varsity vs. TBD at Meeker Girls Cowboy Shootout, Away

12:30 p.m. Dec. 3 — JV vs. Aspen at Meeker Girls Cowboy Shootout, Away

3 p.m. Dec. 8 — Varsity vs. Northridge at Steamboat Shoot-Out, Away

TBD Dec. 9 — Varsity vs. TBD at Steamboat Shoot-Out, Away

TBD Dec. 10 — Varsity vs. TBD at Steamboat Shoot-Out, Away

3, 6 p.m. Dec. 16 — Steamboat Springs, Home

1:15 p.m. Dec. 23 — Varsity vs. Coal Ridge at Pepsi Center, Away

3, 6 p.m. Jan. 6 — Aspen, Home

3, 6 p.m. Jan. 10 — Grand Junction Central, Away

11 a.m., 2 p.m. Jan. 14 — Grand Valley, Away

3, 6 p.m. Jan. 20 — Rifle, Away

11 a.m., 2 p.m. Jan. 21 — Aspen, Away

3, 6 p.m. Jan. 27 — Roaring Fork, Home

4 p.m. Feb. 3 — JV vs. Coal Ridge, Home

11 a.m., 2 p.m. Feb. 4 — Basalt, Home

4, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10 — Olathe, Away

11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. Feb. 11 — Gunnison, Away

3, 6 p.m. Feb. 17 — Delta, Home

11 a.m., 2 p.m. Feb. 18 — Cedaredge, Away

C-Team

Time, Date — Opponent/Event, Home/Away

9 a.m. Dec. 10 — Palisade at Coal Ridge Tournament, Away

3 p.m. Dec. 10 — Montrose at Coal Ridge Tournament, Away

4 p.m. Dec. 13 — Steamboat Springs, Away

4 p.m. Jan. 9 — Roaring Fork, Home

4 p.m. Jan. 17 — Grand Junction, Home

4 p.m. Jan. 19 — Grand Junction Central, Away

4 p.m. Jan. 24 — Battle Mountain, Home

8 a.m. Jan. 28 — Meeker at MCHS Tournament, Home

2 p.m. Jan. 28 — Aspen at MCHS Tournament, Home

4 p.m. Jan. 31 — Steamboat Springs, Home

4 p.m. Feb. 8 — Roaring Fork, Away

Hockey

Time, Date — Opponent/Event, Home/Away

3:15 p.m. Nov. 25 — Glenwood Springs Purple at Grizzly Holiday Festival, Away

8 p.m. Nov. 25 — Glenwood Springs Silver at Grizzly Holiday Festival, Away

9 a.m. Nov. 26 — Arapahoe Red at Grizzly Holiday Festival, Away

4:45 p.m. Nov. 26 — Aspen at Grizzly Holiday Festival, Away

10 a.m. Dec. 11 — Summit, Away

4 p.m. Dec. 11 — Summit, Away

3:15 p.m. Jan. 7 — Arvada, Away

8:30 a.m. Jan. 8 — Arvada, Away

3:15 p.m. Jan. 21 — Aspen, Home

8 a.m. Jan. 22 — Aspen, Home

9 a.m. Jan. 28 — Glenwood Springs, Away

4:45 p.m. Jan. 28 — Glenwood Springs, Away

4:30 p.m. Feb. 4 — Telluride, Home

10 a.m. Feb. 5 — Telluride, Home

6 p.m. Feb. 11 — Hyland Hills, Home

11:15 a.m. Feb. 12 — Hyland Hills, Home

— Times and dates for all events are subject to change.