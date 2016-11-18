Kyla Pogline: Parallel America

To the editor:

America is a land of diverse people. We come in all shapes and sizes. We come in different colors, all speak differently, or wear different clothes. The thing that people tend to forget is we are all people! We all breath the same air, and have a heart that beats the same way!

Americans, people for that matter, are humans with emotions, feelings and a brain that functions close to the same way. We all have eyes, two ears, and the capability to understand right from wrong. We all feel pain and the sting of rejection. Are we really all that different? Does it really matter what color your skin is or how tall you stand?

America is full of human beings, though we might look different, we are all American. We all live in America, and function as Americans! The fact of the matter is… we are all HUMAN BEINGS! We all came into the world the same way! Why should it matter what color skin that heartbeat belongs to, or the height, weight, and color of its owner? Isn’t it still a heartbeat?

Americans all have eternal souls and an equal need for the Savior. We are all sinners, and no matter how shocking that may seem, it’s the truth. Man is all the same, no matter the color of their skin, eyes, or hair! We are all awful sinners, but we have one more amazing thing in common. Jesus Christ died for ALL men. That final, and most wonderful parallel, should drive all Americans to realize that if our Savior, the creator of the entire world, didn’t see a difference then what gives us the right to?

Kyla Pogline

Craig