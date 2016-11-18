Health Briefs: Weigh and Win by Nov. 23 for holiday incentives

Most Americans gain one to four pounds during the holidays. Northwest Colorado Health Weigh And Win has a great incentive to not overindulge. Weigh in at a kiosk in our Craig or Steamboat Springs lobby by Nov. 23. Maintain your weight through Jan. 1 and be entered into a prize drawing. At the very least you won't have to put in extra time at the gym.

Wellness Wednesday November Schedule

Wellness Wednesday Offers fitness classes, activities, lunch and guest speakers for older adults. It’s held every Wednesday at The Journey Church. For more information, call 970-871-7676 or visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell.

• Nov. 23 No Wellness Wednesday

• Nov. 30 Pizza and poetry with David Morris

Holiday support discussion Dec. 1

Northwest Colorado Health will host a holiday support discussion 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at Colorado Northwestern Community College. Loss or change can be especially difficult during the holidays. This event will provide information and tips for finding hope and healing through the season. It’s open to students, faculty and community members. For more information, contact Sandy Beran at 970-871-7682.

Hospice volunteer training offered Dec. 8 and 9

Northwest Colorado Health will host a hospice certification training for individuals interested in volunteering their time to support hospice patients and families in Routt, Moffat or Grand counties. The training will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9 at The Haven Community Center in Hayden, 300 South Shelton Lane. A light breakfast and lunch will be served. The two-day training and a one-year commitment are required to be a hospice volunteer. A variety of volunteer opportunities are available, including helping hospice patients and families with errands, meal preparation and light household tasks or simply sharing hobbies and interests. For more information or to register, call Mindy Marriott at 970-871-7609.

Assistance for Medicare Part D Annual Open Enrollment

Open enrollment is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 and this is the time to determine if your prescription drug plan is still the best plan for you. Plan, deductibles and/or your medications may have changed since you enrolled in a Part D plan. The State Health Insurance Assistance Program provides a volunteer counselor program that can help.

Moffat County residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays can meet with a volunteer who provides assistance at CNCC Bell Tower Room 106. Walk-ins are welcome, but Betsy Packer asks that participants try to call ahead to make an appointment and bring “an official list of prescriptions from your pharmacy or your actual Rx bottles.” For more information contact Packer by email at medicareship@gmail.com or by calling 970-819-6401.

Naloxone, reverses opioid overdoes, is available over the counter in Colorado

Colorado drug overdose deaths are increasing dramatically. The life-saving drug naloxone can reverse overdoses of opioids and heroin. It's now available at some Colorado pharmacies - including City Market pharmacies in both Steamboat and Craig - without a prescription. Costs vary.