Government update for the week of Nov. 21

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda

1) 8:30 to 8:35 a.m.: Call to order

Pledge of Allegiance/opening prayer

2) 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.: Consent agenda —

Review and sign the following documents:

a) Approve minutes: Nov. 1

b) Resolution(s) for Payment of Payroll Warrants: 2016- 117 & 118

c) Resolution(s) for Transfer of Payment of Warrants: 2016-119

d) Resolution 2016-115: Transfer of Intergovernmental Funds for the month of

November 2016

e) Contract for engineering and project management for the Brown’s Park

Swinging Bridge

f) Harper Hill Communication Tower lease renewal w/GRMR

g) Emissions Permit/APEN cancellation request

3 8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion

Please note that the Board may discuss any topic relevant to County business,

whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

4) 9 to 9:15 a.m.: BOCC

• Approve (2) Fair Board members

• Reappoint Artesia Fire District Board members

• Discussion of and possible approval of Local Marketing District operating plan and

budget

5) 9:15 to 9:30 a.m.: Road and Bridge Department —Dan Miller

• Present monthly department update

6) 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.: Office of Development Services — Roy Tipton and Road & Bridge Department – Dan Miller

• Discuss purchase of mobile home for Road & Bridge Department 4 Mile Shop

7) 9:45 to 10:15 a.m.: Department of Social Services — Dollie Rose

• Review Oct. 18 minutes for revision or approval

• Department updates

− Self Sufficiency: Update on the Northwest Colorado Regional Collaboration

(Shared Regional Eligibility Technician)

• Electronic Transactions

• Monthly Reports

8) 10:15 to 10:30 a.m.: Finance — Mindy Curtis

• Present the Proposed 2017 Budget

9) 10:30 to 10:45 MCTA – Tom Kleinschnitz

• Present building lease agreement for new MCTA office space

10) 10:45 to 11 a.m.: Planning & Zoning/Airport – Jerry Hoberg

• Discuss vacation of CR 117 & 185

• Present Trevenan ground lease at airport

Craig City Council meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Craig Municipal Building, 300 W. Fourth St., Craig

The Craig City Council will hold a workshop with Moffat County Commissioners and Elyse Ackerman from the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA).

Agenda:

Please note that action (including final action) may be taken on any or all of the following items:

1) Pledge of allegiance and moment of silence

2) Call to Order

3) Approval of minutes from November 8, 2016, meeting

4) Approval of agenda

5) Consent Agenda

A) Approve a Special Events Permit for St. Johns Greek Orthodox Church for an event to be held on Dec. 31 at the Moffat County Pavilion, 700 E. Fourth St.

B) Approval of a Special Events Permit for Craig Rotary for “Diamonds and Spurs” to be held on Jan. 28, 2017 at the Moffat County Pavilion, 700 E. Fourth St.

C) Renewal of a Hotel and Restaurant license for Jose and Cassandra Nunez dba Vallartas Restaurant located at 1111 W. Victory Way. No cause shown for denial.

D) Renewal of a Tavern Liquor License for Danny Griffith dba JW Snacks located at 210 E) Victory Way. No cause shown for denial.

F) Renewal of a Hotel and Restaurant license for Fiesta Jalisco located at 410 Ranney St. No cause shown for denial.

g) Renewal of a 3.2 percent beer license for Kum & Go #901 located at 895 Yampa St. No cause shown for denial.

6) Council Reports

7) Audiences

A) Vicki Burns representing the Board of Realtors will present to Council information from the National Assn. of Realtors.

B) Kirstie McPherson will appear before Council to discuss the proposed sales tax/use tax ballot issue for the April 2017 election.

8) Other Business

A) Resolution No. 6 ~ approving the Moffat County Local Marketing District (LMD) 2017 operating plan.

B) Resolution No. 7 – adopting The Nine Rules of Civility.

C) Ordinance No. 1057 – proposed 2017 Budget.

SECOND READING

D) Ordinance No. 1058 ~ proposed increase of wastewater rates.

FIRST READING

9) Staff Reports

A) October 2016 Water/Wastewater Reports

B) October 2016 Financial Report

10) City Manager/City Attorney Reports

A) Discussion of the local transit plan.

11) Audience Comments

12) Additional Council Reports

13) Adjourn