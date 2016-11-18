Fire destroys Craig couple's home

A fire completely destroyed a home in Craig Friday afternoon.

The house located at 1446 E. 11th St. in Craig belonged to Greg and Charity Neal.

No humans were injured, and it's not yet known what started the blaze.

Greg Neal said that Fire Chief KC Hume was able to save the couple's dog, but their two blue-bellied lizards and a goldfish perished in the fire.

When Craig Fire/Rescue arrived on scene, one end of the home was engulfed in flames. The fire quickly spread throughout the house, and eventually the roof caught fire.

Firefighters broke windows so they could spray water inside the house and on the ceiling.

It took fire officials roughly 40 minutes to extinguish the flames, leaving behind a charred home steaming with smoke.

