Faith Column: Thankful For Christ’s blood

Without the blood of Jesus, mankind has absolutely no standing with God. It is Christ’s blood that has been offered as a sacrifice for the sins of the world. Through faith in His blood, any person can enter into God’s presence without a sense of shame, guilt or inferiority. Christ’s blood is redeeming in nature. Wherever sin has gone and brought damage and destruction, Christ’s blood has gone and brought redemption to life and righteousness.

This Thanksgiving season, I believe we should be aware of and thankful for the precious blood of Christ that has redeemed us to God. Following are eight truths regarding what Christ’s blood has accomplished for believers. Remember, anyone, anywhere can choose to believe and receive these awesome benefits.

It is redeeming

The word “redeem” means to ransom. In other words, it is freedom through the payment of a price. Before Jesus came, all the world lay bound to the power of sin; prisoners of darkness. We were not redeemed with corruptible things like silver or gold, but with the precious blood of Christ (1 Peter 1:18-19). Here are some other scriptures to confirm this truth: Ephesians 1:7, Colossians 1:14, Acts 20:28, and Hebrews 9:12.

It cleanses all sin

Christ’s blood has power to cleanse man’s spirit of sin. The blood of animal sacrifices in the Old Testament did not carry power to remove sin. They temporarily covered sin. This is revealed by the fact that the sacrifices had to be continually offered over and over again. Christ’s blood is much more powerful and carries cleansing power. It can even cleanse the conscience of shame and guilt (Hebrews 9:26). Here are some other scriptures to confirm this truth: Revelation 1:5, 1 John 1:7, Hebrews 9:14, Matthew 26:28.

It sanctifies and makes holy

Christ’s blood carries power of sanctification to separate man from the world and from the defiling powers of darkness. His blood is so powerful that it only had to be offered one time to destroy sins grip and power over a person’s life. Hebrews 9 and 10 are filled with references of His blood being offered “once for all.” Something from God’s nature is born into the spirit of the believer in Christ’s blood and sacrifice. This new nature continues to exert influence throughout the believers lifetime that results to a continual transformation into the image of God. Scriptures to confirm this truth: Hebrews 10:14,29, Hebrews 13:12.

It brings us near to God

The blood of Jesus removes sin from the heart and therefore opens a way for every believer to enter boldly into God’s presence. Because Christ’s blood makes man righteous and cleanses his conscience, it gives man a standing with God. It enables the believer to come boldly to the throne of grace without any sense of sin, shame, guilt, or inferiority. This has nothing to do with a man’s merit, but is based on the grace of God, the blood of Jesus, and the faith of the man. Scriptures to confirm this truth: Ephesians 2:13, Hebrews 10:19.

It gives peace

The blood of Jesus has made peace between man and God, according to Colossians 1:20 and Romans 5:1.

It gives life

Jesus said that there is life in His blood in John 6:53-55.

It enables victory

Revelation 12:11 states that there is power to overcome Satan through the blood of Jesus. His blood transforms victims into victors! It purges the believer of every sin which takes away Satan’s ability to accuse the believer in God’s presence.

It establishes a covenant between us and God

Christ’s blood is the blood of the new covenant. This makes us heirs of God, and brings us onto God’s side in the midst of the battle of life. Scriptures to confirm this truth: Mark 14:24, Hebrews 12:24, Hebrews 13:20.

Jason Haskell is senior pastor at New Creation Church