Education Briefs: Moffat County schools out for Thanksgiving holiday Monday to Friday

This year’s holiday vacation schedule is new so students, teachers and parents are urged to review the school calendar. Students and teachers take next week off for Thanksgiving. That means there will be no school from Nov. 21 through Nov. 25.

Moffat County schools' holiday break Starts Dec. 19

Christmas and New Year’s holidays fall on Sunday this year and that has created some confusion around Moffat County School District’s holiday vacation schedule. Holiday break starts on Dec. 19 and runs through Jan. 2. There will be no school for students during those days, however teachers will report back to school on Jan. 2. For students, school returns to normal on Jan. 3. The school calendar has recently been updated at moffatsd.org.

Winter Writing Club runs until Feb. 27

Moffat County Library will be hosting a Winter Writing Club for writers ages 8 and older. Participants meet through February 27th from 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays. Each session will involve brainstorming ideas as a group and writing your own story. The group will also have a chance to talk with some local authors. Bring your imagination, a notebook, a pen, and a friend.

• Nov. 21 — Parts of a Story

• Nov. 28 — Creating Strong Characters

Also, the winter reading program "Book Your Winter Getaway" is underway and runs until March 1. The program is for all ages. Earn incentives for reading by signing up at one of the libraries in Moffat County.

Moffat County Library story time in December

Story times for children are hosted every week at the Craig Library on Thursday mornings at 10 and 11:30 a.m. in the children's room. The library asks parents and children to come early as entering the children’s room late causes distraction.

• Nov. 24 — Closed

• Dec. 1 — Getaway to Africa

• Dec. 8 — Closed

• Dec. 15 — Cookies

• Dec. 22 — First Snow

• Dec. 29 — Firsts

CNCC’s Adult Basic Education Department provides GED classes

Colorado Northwestern Community College is still taking enrollees for the General Educational Development test preparation program. CNCC offers the official GED test the third Friday of every month. There is also room in our adult reading program, Read Right. More information, on the next enrollment for ESL and other offerings, is now available on Facebook. Search for cncc.ged.esl and join the group. The Facebook page also has information on upcoming events. To learn more please contact Melissa Dowd by calling 970-824-1152 or emailing melissa.dowd@cncc.edu or through Facebook.