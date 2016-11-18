Breaking News

Beauty Tip: Fall fashionistas are wearing blue

Friday, November 18, 2016

Pantone, the world authority on color, has declared blue to be the 2016 fall color.

Inspired by the desire for tranquility, strength, and optimism the Blue family pairs well with the browns and golds of fall.

When blue and brown colors are paired, blue becomes more vibrant.

Blues may also be layered for a softer look.

