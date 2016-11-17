Weekend Roundup: A treat of a show, fun fellowship and turkey to boot

The weather’s getting colder to be sure, but Northwest Colorado residents rarely allow a dip in the temperature to keep them getting out and about.
A dandy candy play
The Moffat County High School theater production of “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” runs through Saturday and offers hilarious performances by students and community volunteers alike, as well as a sweet story that has been beloved for decades.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Cost: $7 per ticket
For more information: Call 970-824-7036
A bazaar turn of events
St. Michael’s Catholic Church will host its annual Holiday Bazaar Sunday complete with many activities. The schedule features a Mexican lunch, bingo, a craft sale and drawings for high-quality items such as processed lamb, handmade quilt, gas range and more.
When: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 678 School St.
Cost: Contact organizers for tickets or buy at the door
For more information: Call 970-824-5330
There’s snow doubt about it
The ski and snowboard crowd are no doubt awaiting a greater amount of powder to kick off the season on the slopes. Until the winter weather really starts to hit hard, enjoy the sensation with “Warren Miller’s Here, There & Everywhere.” The movie, produced under the name of the legendary outdoor filmmaker, includes locales such as Switzerland, Alaska, California, Utah, Montana and Colorado, as well as Steamboat Springs.
The screening hosted by Chief Theater will benefit Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; family-friendly screening at 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.
Cost: $15 for tickets
For more information: Call 970-871-4791 or visit chieftheater.com
What a turkey!
Hayden Valley Elementary Health and Wellness Team will host its second annual 5K Turkey Trot Run/Walk and One-Mile Fun Run. Work up an appetite for Thanksgiving ahead of time with the running event.
Prizes will be available for the quickest 5K runners as well as for kids able to grab a turkey feather during the Fun Run. Drawings for more prizes and refreshments will also be included.
When: 10 a.m. Saturday
Where: Dry Creek Park, Hayden
Cost: Donation to Health and Wellness program
For more information: Call 970-276-3756
Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.
