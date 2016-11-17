Weekend Roundup: A treat of a show, fun fellowship and turkey to boot

The weather’s getting colder to be sure, but Northwest Colorado residents rarely allow a dip in the temperature to keep them getting out and about.

A dandy candy play

The Moffat County High School theater production of “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” runs through Saturday and offers hilarious performances by students and community volunteers alike, as well as a sweet story that has been beloved for decades.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: $7 per ticket

For more information: Call 970-824-7036

A bazaar turn of events

St. Michael’s Catholic Church will host its annual Holiday Bazaar Sunday complete with many activities. The schedule features a Mexican lunch, bingo, a craft sale and drawings for high-quality items such as processed lamb, handmade quilt, gas range and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 678 School St.

Cost: Contact organizers for tickets or buy at the door

For more information: Call 970-824-5330

There’s snow doubt about it

The ski and snowboard crowd are no doubt awaiting a greater amount of powder to kick off the season on the slopes. Until the winter weather really starts to hit hard, enjoy the sensation with “Warren Miller’s Here, There & Everywhere.” The movie, produced under the name of the legendary outdoor filmmaker, includes locales such as Switzerland, Alaska, California, Utah, Montana and Colorado, as well as Steamboat Springs.

The screening hosted by Chief Theater will benefit Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; family-friendly screening at 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

Cost: $15 for tickets

For more information: Call 970-871-4791 or visit chieftheater.com

What a turkey!

Hayden Valley Elementary Health and Wellness Team will host its second annual 5K Turkey Trot Run/Walk and One-Mile Fun Run. Work up an appetite for Thanksgiving ahead of time with the running event.

Prizes will be available for the quickest 5K runners as well as for kids able to grab a turkey feather during the Fun Run. Drawings for more prizes and refreshments will also be included.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Dry Creek Park, Hayden

Cost: Donation to Health and Wellness program

For more information: Call 970-276-3756

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.