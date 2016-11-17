On the record for Nov. 17

Craig Police Department

Monday, Nov. 14

Officers responded to a report of child abuse and neglect.

Officers responded to two separate reports of sex crimes.

At Clarion Inn & Suites, officers responded to a hit and run crash.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Officers responded to a report of child abuse and neglect.

In the 2000 block of Baker Street, officers responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle.

In the 900 block of Finley Lane, officers responded to a report of assault.

In the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of property damage from a crash.

In the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence.

In the 800 block of West First Street, officers took a report of theft. A party reported a theft of a wallet from a vehicle parked on the 300 block of Bonderud Avenue.

In the 1900 block of West Second Street, officers responded to a report of cold burglary. A party reported a snowboard stolen from a garage.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

In the 600 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence.

At the corner of Ranney Street and West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a hit and run accident. A witness saw a semi truck knock down a stop sign and additional property damage before driving away.

In the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of trespassing.

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Peggy Lorraine Pagliaro, 48, of Steamboat Springs, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant and for allegedly driving drunk, driving under restraint, driving with an open alcoholic beverage, striking an unattended vehicle, failure to report an accident and compulsory insurance.

Russell Cole Billings, 28, a transient, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly driving without a license.

Stephen Michael Cramer, 30, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly driving under restraint, compulsory insurance and violation of bail bonds and conditions.

Ethan Tyrel Robinson, 25, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged forgery of checks.

Kimberly Ann Vanpeursen, 39, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged possession of a scheduled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Melvin E. Newton, 50, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for dangerous drugs and for alleged domestic violence, third-degree assault and menacing assault with a weapon.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Eleborio Lee Escobar, 49, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged second-degree assault, false imprisonment and six counts of violation of a restraining order.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Daniel Jason Ross, 39, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a parole hold.

Kimberlee Ann Newton, 38, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a parole hold and for alleged possession of a scheduled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Frankie B. Bishop, 40, a transient, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant out of Utah and alleged driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a scheduled substance and compulsory insurance.