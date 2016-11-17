Driver skids off icy road near Moffat, Routt County border

First responders were called to an accident near Mile Marker 101 of US Highway 40 at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

A Chevy Impala driven by a young female was traveling westbound and skidded off the highway’s left side colliding with a fence. Representatives from Colorado State Patrol said the incident was likely due to icy conditions on the road.

The driver was not injured from the crash.

Responding agencies to the site, near the border between Moffat and Routt counties, included the State Patrol, Hayden Police Department, West Routt Fire, Craig Fire/Rescue and The Memorial Hospital.