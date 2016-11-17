Breaking News

Moffat County court sentences poacher for killing six-point bull elk November 17, 2016

Sand Wash Basin foal euthanized November 17, 2016

A Chevy Impala driven by a young female skidded off Highway 40 near Mile Marker 101 Thursday. There were no injuries in the accident.

Photo by Andy Bockelman

A Chevy Impala driven by a young female skidded off Highway 40 near Mile Marker 101 Thursday. There were no injuries in the accident.

Driver skids off icy road near Moffat, Routt County border

Thursday, November 17, 2016

Advertisement

First responders were called to an accident near Mile Marker 101 of US Highway 40 at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

A Chevy Impala driven by a young female was traveling westbound and skidded off the highway’s left side colliding with a fence. Representatives from Colorado State Patrol said the incident was likely due to icy conditions on the road.

The driver was not injured from the crash.

Responding agencies to the site, near the border between Moffat and Routt counties, included the State Patrol, Hayden Police Department, West Routt Fire, Craig Fire/Rescue and The Memorial Hospital.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement