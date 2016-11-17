Craig Sports Briefs for Nov. 18, 2016: Hayden Turkey Trot returns Saturday

Hayden Valley Elementary Health and Wellness Team will host its second annual 5K Turkey Trot Run/Walk and One-Mile Fun Run. Work up an appetite for Thanksgiving ahead of time with the running event, which starts rain, snow or otherwise at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hayden’s Dry Creek Park.

Prizes will be available for the quickest 5K runners as well as for kids able to grab a turkey feather during the Fun Run. Drawings for more prizes and refreshments will also be included.

The cost is a donation to HVE’s Health and Wellness program.

For more information, call 970-276-3756.

Craig Trap Club hosting weekly fun shoots

Craig Trap Club will host a weekly fun shoot event for shotgun shooters from 6 p.m. until dark each Thursday through December at its headquarters at US Highway 40 and Moffat County Road 64.

Games include singles, doubles, handicap, Annie Oakley and more and will feature five to 25 rounds per night.

For more information, call Tom Gilchrist at 970-824-3986.

Craig Daily Press offers free football contest

As the NFL’s regular season begins, the Craig Daily Press will feature an online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and can update their selections throughout the season, comparing their outcomes to local VIPs, including Mark Samuelson, of Samuelson’s True Value Hardware; Shannon Moore, of Clarion Inn & Suites; Mason Updike, of Masterworks Mechanical and Moffat County High School football; and Daily Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes at both the local and national levels, ranging from Spree Dollars good for Craig businesses to UPICKEM’s ultimate prize package: a trip for two to Hawaii.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.

Win big in Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest

Do you attend every single Bulldog sporting event? Now is your chance to earn some bragging rights as well as other prizes as part of the Craig Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest.

Each week, the newspaper will run a crowd photo from a local sporting event and highlight one of the spectators. Watch for the ad to run each week to see if your loyalty to the blue and white has paid off, and come by the Daily Press office at 466 Yampa Ave. if you’re the lucky winner.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.