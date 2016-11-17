Craig Chamber: Shop local with spree bucks

To the editor:

Happy Holidays to all from the Craig Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and our fabulous staff, Christina Oxley, Rebekah Greenwood and Amanda Dschaak.

Once again the holidays are upon us. If you haven't decided on holiday bonuses for your employees, may we suggest Spree Bucks? All Craig merchants, except the Dollar Tree, accept them. We are promoting “Shop at Home.” If each employed person in Moffat County spent $50 in spree bucks, above the normal spending, for their holiday needs, $229,800 would be generated, supporting small businesses, local government and bolstering our economy. What a great way to end this year and start the new, revitalizing “our” community.

Best wishes!

Craig Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Staff