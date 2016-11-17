Bears still active, destroying SUV interiors in Steamboat Springs

— Lock your doors.

A momma bear that got stuck inside Steamboat Today employee Debbie Wilson's Acura SUV on Tuesday morning did not make a graceful exit, leaving behind a field of debris and mangled plastic.

Wilson said the bear popped open the driver's door in the vehicle and then became stuck inside.

Wilson attributed the frantic escape attempt of the animal to the fact that the bear's cubs were outside.

A human opened the door, and momma bear fled.

There have now been at least three recent incidents of local black bears getting into cars in Steamboat Springs.

In one instance on Clubhouse Drive, a bear apparently broke a passenger window.

While many of the previous cases of bear break-ins have targeted Subarus, it appears the local bear population is now starting to figure out how to work the handles of other makes and models.

Residents can help prevent bear break-ins by locking vehicle doors and keeping trash and food out of cars.

Bear destroys SUV interior

