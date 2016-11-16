Moffat County School District updates its holiday schedule

— This year’s holiday vacation schedule is new so students, teachers and parents are urged to review the school calendar.



Students and teachers take next week off for Thanksgiving. That means there will be no school from Monday Nov. 21 through Friday Nov. 25.

Christmas and New Year’s holidays fall on Sunday this year and that has created some confusion around Moffat County School District’s holiday vacation schedule.

“It has come to my attention that our school calendar is a bit different than previous years,” said Superintendent Dave Ulrich who wants to communicate changes to the community.

Holiday break starts on Monday Dec.19 and runs through Monday Jan. 2.

There will be no school for students during those days, however teachers will report back to school on Jan. 2.

For students, school returns to normal on Tuesday Jan. 3.

The school calendar has recently been updated. Check it out at moffatsd.org