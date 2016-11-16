Meghan Francone dives back into coaching Moffat County High School swimming

Starting this week, the Moffat County High School pool welcomed back a swimmer who has logged many hours both in and around the water.

Meghan Francone will coach both the girls and boys Bulldog swim teams at MCHS after a two-year hiatus.

“I’m ecstatic to back, I love coaching high school swimming,” she said. I’ve missed both teams, they’re my second family. So glad to be back.”

Francone has spent 10 years coaching in Craig, including the summer Sea Sharks program and eight years with the high school teams. She left her role with MCHS in 2014 to better focus as the director of REPS (Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide) but has since decided to return to a coaching capacity at the school.

When she first left, Francone was replaced by Jeff Wert, who moved back east for a new job opportunity following the MCHS boys’ spring season, coaching both the boys and the girls for two seasons.

“It’ll be a great year, we’ve got some great talent, and I’m excited to see where they go,” she said. “Glad to see where we can start and go from here.”

Francone was a state-level swimmer and runner in high school, as well as an accomplished pianist.

“My only claim to fame was going to state 16 times,” she laughed.

She opted not to compete in college and wound up diving headlong into coaching. She has also served as a speech therapist for Moffat County School District.

The girls swim season began along with other winter sports Nov. 11, and Francone has wasted no time getting athletes in gear.

“We’ve been hitting it hard from day one, a lot of block work and a lot of meters to get under our belt,” she said. “I’m most excited to take on the challenge of technique, too.”

Francone won’t be alone in overseeing the team. While she was hesitant to step back into coaching due to the weekend commitment and some simultaneous family issues, Melany Neton offered to help the team with the travel part of the year.

The two women have worked together for years through Sea Sharks, and Neton’s oldest daughter is currently part of the MCHS team.

“I’ve been an official, and I taught swimming lessons for 13 years, but this is my first experience as a coach,” Neton said.

Though she will largely be assisting with travel, she also plans to be present during weekday practices as much as possible. She added that she was delighted that Francone was able to come back to coaching for a CHSAA team.

“We really value her,” Neton said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what kind of progress the girls make.”

