The Kitchen Shop of Craig will close at end of 2016

— The Kitchen Shop in downtown Craig will close at the end of the year, as owners Nadine and Mike Daszkiewicz are ready to retire.

Everything in the store is currently 30 percent off.

“Business has changed since the election,” Nadine said. “Business is better. People are not fearful that Craig is going to dry up and blow away so this is a good time to retire.”

The Kitchen Shop has been in existence since 1996, and has been in its current location — which was once a tack and barber shop on the historic Yampa Avenue — for about 10 years. Although they haven’t determined the details, the store will be up for rent or sale in the New Year.

“I would entertain offers, but I’m not going out soliciting. I’m hoping that some of the lines that I have carried, that other stores will show an interest in those lines,” Nadine said.

Existing and aspiring retailers that want to pick up brands and specialty items the shop sells should contact Nadine.

“I can put them in touch with the right people,” she said.

The couple has lived in Craig since 1984 and will continue to live in Craig.

They are looking forward to spending time traveling, visiting with their grandchildren and gardening.

“At some point you have to retire,” Nadine said. “It’s been in four different spots on the block.”

One of the most memorable moments for Nadine was the day the “sign blew off the building and landed in the street. That’s why the sign is in the window,” she said.

They also owned and operated the Breeze Street Bakery from 1993 to 1996. The bakery was located in the building that is now Gino’s restaurant.

Having operated businesses in Craig, “I’m going to miss the people. We’ve had some customers for a long time,” Nadine said.

The Daszkiewicz’s have also supported many of the events and activities that draw people to Yampa Avenue including Shop Small and the Taste of Chocolate and Art Walk.

Inspired by her friend Rena Olsen, Nadine started the Taste of Chocolate and Art Walk and plans to continue to help with the event scheduled for Feb. 11, 2017.

In the meantime, she reminds customers that if they have gift certificates to “please come in and use them.”

The store will close on Dec. 31.

