Danielle Elkins: Give Trump a chance

When Donald Trump won the presidential election, many Hillary Clinton supporters expressed concerns — some more peacefully than others — about how he will handle the presidency after his “harsh” campaign, as it has been referred to.

It appears that the businessman-turned-politician is taking his upcoming role as president seriously, placing an emphasis on his willingness to be cooperative and understanding.

Throughout his campaign, Trump made mention of his plans to completely reverse Obamacare if he was elected into the seat at the Resolute desk. Not only that, but it was made to seem as if he and President Obama do not see eye to eye on, well… anything.

When the two met for the very first time inside the White House last Thursday, America was on the edge of its seat waiting to see how the meeting went.

Surprise, America! It went considerably well. Both Trump and President Obama handled the meeting with class.

In fact, when the two discussed Obamacare, a compromising Trump agreed to consider preserving two key provisions of the healthcare policy — the part that bans insurers from denying coverage because of pre-existing conditions and the part that allows young Americans to remain on their parents’ healthcare plans until age 26.

It adds cost but it's very much something we're going to try to keep, said Trump to the Wall Street Journal, in reference to considering Obama’s advice.

It appears that Trump and President Obama, in the midst of violent uproar over the election outcome, are trying to set an example of civility and respect for Americans.

In a recent news conference, President Obama encouraged Americans to give Trump a chance, while also urging the president-elect to reach out to minorities who are concerned about his upcoming presidency.

Trump is doing just that, it seems.

"I want a country that loves each other," he said to the Wall Street Journal.

During their meeting in the Oval Office, President Obama said to Trump, “I want to emphasize to you, Mr. President-elect, that we now are gonna want to do everything we can to help you succeed, because if you succeed then the country succeeds.”

If President Obama, one of Trump’s biggest political rivals, can shake his hand and offer him words of encouragement as the next leader of our country, then why can’t we all shake hands despite differing political views?

Protesters and rioters see Trump as a hateful man who wants to destroy them and rip away their rights. I, however, see a man who is honored to have been elected into such a position of responsibility and who wants to serve as everyone’s president — regardless of race, sexual orientation, religion or gender.

Maybe he isn’t a career politician, but don’t be so sure that it makes him unqualified for the job. He’s passionate about this country’s well being, and that’s important. He put himself through a treacherous campaign and then decided to deny a presidential salary and lead America for just $1 per year.

Yes, he has said some things that have offended some Americans, but he is a human being. I dare say that we all have said things that we regret.

Of the many descriptions for Trump throughout the presidential campaign and after the election, only one matters — president-elect.

Can we give him, and democracy, another chance?